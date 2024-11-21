Honda Activa Electric to feature dual swappable battery tech. Check details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased its upcoming debutante electric two wheeler yet again. This time around, the Honda Activa Electric has been teased with swappable battery technology. The electric scooter will make its debut on November 27.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has revealed that the upcoming Activa Electric will have dual swappable battery giving it a claimed range of 104 km

Interestingly, the recent teaser showcases that the Activa E will get two battery packs. Earlier during the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, HMSI showcased its Benly e electric scooter. The the electric scooter was equipped with Honda's modern Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, a technology that can be seen with the upcoming Activa E.

Earlier in another teaser, it was revealed that the Honda Activa E will be available in two trim levels. The electric scooter will get two different types of digital instrument cluster, indicating that there will be two trim levels on offer. While the lower variants of the Honda Activa E will get a TFT display, the higher trim level will feature a multi colour screen.

The larger screen will display critical information such as the battery charger, range left, speed, mode and many more. The larger screen also indicated that the electric scooter will get turn by turn navigation and music control functionality.

Honda Activa Electric: Range and other details

Honda has also hinted that the Activa E will get a claimed range of 104 kms. A previous teaser showcased that with 100 per cent battery charge, the Honda Activa E gets a range of 104 kms in standard mode. Additionally, the electric scooter will also get a sport mode for better throttle response. However with the sport mode, the maximum range is expected to be reduced.

The Honda Activa E will have swingarm-mounted motors, similar to what the Bajaj Chetak and VidaV1 also get. Dubbed as the Activa Electric, the new offering is expected to be targeted towards the family buyer, which would explain why Honda has opted for a mid-performance setup.

Given the swingarm-mounted motor, Honda could price its electric scooter attractively compared to rivals. The company is eyeing the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment, which is led by Ola Electric, Bajaj and TVS. The previous teasers have further shown another glimpse of the LED headlamp and the seat on the new electric scooter. Details on the features are unknown but the upcoming Honda electric scooter is likely to pack all the essentials.

