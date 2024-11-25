Honda Activa Electric teased yet again, revealed another feature ahead of launch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has teased the upcoming Activa Electric again ahead of its launch. The Honda Activa Electric will make its debut on November 27, and will be the debutante electric two wheeler from the Japanese two wheeler giant. In the latest teaser, the company showcased the charging port for the Activa E.

The teaser showcased that the Honda Activa E will get a somewhat similar charging port like the TVS iQube, which will be one of the key competitors of the Honda electric two wheeler. However it is expected that the Honda’s charging port will have its distinct features.

Also Read : Honda Activa Electric teased yet again: Range and other features revealed. Check details

Earlier in a previous teaser, Honda revealed that the Activa E will get swappable battery technology, with two swappable battery packs. During the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, HMSI showcased its Benly e electric scooter. The electric scooter was equipped with Honda's modern Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, a technology that can be seen with the upcoming Activa E.

Honda Activa Electric: Specs and Range

Honda has also hinted that the Activa E will get a claimed range of 104 kms. A previous teaser showcased that with 100 per cent battery charge, the Honda Activa E gets a range of 104 kms in standard mode. Additionally, the electric scooter will also get a sport mode for better throttle response. However with the sport mode, the maximum range is expected to be reduced.

The Honda Activa E will have swingarm-mounted motors, similar to what the Bajaj Chetak and VidaV1 also get. The Activa Electric, the new offering is expected to be targeted towards the family buyer, which would explain why Honda has opted for a mid-performance setup.

Honda Activa Electric: Features

Earlier in another teaser, it was revealed that the Honda Activa E will be available in two trim levels. The electric scooter will get two different types of digital instrument cluster, indicating that there will be two trim levels on offer. While the lower variants of the Honda Activa E will get a TFT display, the higher trim level will feature a multi colour screen.

Also watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review

The larger screen will display critical information such as the battery charger, range left, speed, mode and many more. The larger screen also indicated that the electric scooter will get turn by turn navigation and music control functionality. The previous teasers have further shown another glimpse of the LED headlamp and the seat on the new electric scooter.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: