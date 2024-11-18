HT Auto
Honda Activa Electric Teased Yet Again: Range And Other Features Revealed. Check Details

Honda Activa Electric teased yet again: Range and other features revealed. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM
The recently released teaser indicated that the Honda Activa Electric will be offered in two trim levels. The teaser showcased that the electric scoot
Honda Activa E
The Honda Activa E will be launched on November 27 and will come with a claimed range of 104 kms
Honda Activa E
The Honda Activa E will be launched on November 27 and will come with a claimed range of 104 kms

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to enter the electric two wheeler market in the country with its upcoming electric scooter, expected to be named as the Activa E. The Honda Activa E will be the first electric vehicle by the company in India and will be launched on November 27. The company has now released a fresh teaser giving us a look at what to expect from the electric scooter.

Also Read : Honda to launch its first electric scooter by FY25. Will it be the Activa EV?

The recently released teaser indicated that the Honda Activa E will be offered in two trim levels. The teaser showcased that the electric scooter will get two different types of digital instrument cluster, indicating that there will be two trim levels on offer. While the lower variants of the Honda Activa E will get a TFT display, the higher trim level will feature a multi colour screen. The larger screen will display critical information such as the battery charger, range left, speed, mode and many more. The larger screen also indicated that the electric scooter will get turn by turn navigation and music control functionality.

Interestingly, the teaser has also hinted at the expected range and other powertrain details. The teaser showcases that with 100 per cent battery charge, the Honda Activa E gets a range of 104 kms in standard mode. Additionally, the electric scooter will also get a sport mode for better throttle response. However with the sport mode, the maximum range is expected to be reduced.

Honda Activa E: Other details

Previous teasers of the Honda Activa E have showcased that the electric scooter will be swingarm-mounted motors, similar to what the Bajaj Chetak and VidaV1 also get. Dubbed as the Activa Electric, the new offering is expected to be targeted towards the family buyer, which would explain why Honda has opted for a mid-performance setup.

Also Read : Honda teases electric motor for upcoming electric scooter in fresh teaser

Given the swingarm-mounted motor, Honda could price its electric scooter attractively compared to rivals. The company is eyeing the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment, which is led by Ola Electric, Bajaj and TVS. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly the brand can scale up its scooters in terms of availability across the country. The previous teasers have further shown another glimpse of the LED headlamp and the seat on the new electric scooter. Details on the features are unknown but the upcoming Honda electric scooter is likely to pack all the essentials.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
