Honda to launch its first electric scooter by FY25. Will it be the Activa EV?

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 13:08 PM
Honda two-wheeler is set to launch its first electric vehicle, entering the electric scooter market in FY25, as announced at the 64th SIAM convention.
Honda two-wheeler to launch its first electric scooter soon. While stating that the company is among the last ones to enter the segment, Honda plans to enter the electric scootermarketinFY25. This was announced at the 64thSIAMconvention

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

