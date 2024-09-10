Honda to launch its first electric scooter by FY25. Will it be the Activa EV?
Honda two-wheeler to launch its first electric scooter soon. While stating that the company is among the last ones to enter the segment, Honda plans to enter the electric scootermarketinFY25. This was announced at the 64thSIAMconvention
First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 13:08 PM IST
