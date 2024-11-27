HT Auto
Honda Activa e, QC 1 revealed. Check range, booking, price details

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 27 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM
While the Honda QC 1 has been specifically developed for India, the Honda Activa e has been developed for India and other emerging markets. Both the e
Honda Activa E and the QC 1
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched it's very first electric scooter in the Indian markets. The popular Activa now gets an electric version called the Activa e. The new Activa e was launched alongside the Honda QC1 recently.
The Honda Activa e is based on the standard frame of the Activa ICE and is a rival to the electric scooter segment equivalent to a 110 cc ICE scooter. There is LED lighting all around the scooter for better visibility. The pricing of the Activa e has not been announced yet.
At the rear of the scooter is an Activa e badging. The Honda Activa e is offered in five unique colours including Pearl Shallow Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Misty White.
The lenght of the scooter is 1854 mm, the width is 700 mm and the height is 1125 mm. The ground clearance is 171 mm whereas the two-wheeler gets a wheelbase of 1310 mm. Like before it gets a single, long seat with a lenght of 675 mm. The kerb weight of the scooter 118 kg.
Features of the scooter include a 5-inch TFT display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, smart key, smart find, smart start, smart unlock. reverse mode, 3 riding modes and dashboard auto brightness. There are two batteries on the scooter with a 1.5 kW capacity, rated IP65 water and dust resistant.
The motor of the Activa e integrated into the frame and is rated to produce 8 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of torque. The PMSM motor paired with the dual-battery setup gives the Activa e a claimed range of 102 km with a 13 degree gradability,
The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has finally forayed into the electric two-wheeler segment as it takes the wraps off two new electric scooters - Activa E and the QC 1. While the Honda QC 1electric scooter has been specifically developed for India, the Activa E has been developed for India as well as other emerging markets.

Both the electric vehicles are all set to go on by Spring of 2025 in a phased manner, while the bookings for these vehicles will begin from January 1, 2025. The prices for both the products will be revealed in January 2025.

The Honda e-scooters are the Japanese brand's first electric offering for the Indian market. The company is making these new electric scooter at its facility in Karnataka, near Bengaluru. The plant will cater to domestic and export demand. While Honda retails the CUV: e in Europe that was showcased at EICMA 2024, the new electric scooters for India is very different.

Also Read : Honda unveils Activa e and QC 1 for the Indian market. Check details

The Honda Activa E comes with two swappable batteries bringing an extra degree of charging convenience. Honda will have its charging stations across markets to facilitate easy swaps.

In terms of design, both the models get a very similar styling, however with subtle differences. While the Honda Activa E gets LED combination lights and indicators for the front and the rear, the QC 1 misses out on the high mounted LED DRL, wraparound taillight and some of the chrome elements of the Activa E. Additionally, while th Activa E gets disc brakes at front, the QC 1 makes do with drum brakes.

Honda Activa E & QC 1: Features and range

Moreover, the Honda Activa Electric comes with a TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The model also packs music controls as well as call and SMS alerts, along with navigation. The QC 1 on the other hand gets a simpler LCD unit to keep costs in check. Other features include three riding modes - Standard, Sport and ECON- with the latter intended to maximise range while the Sport is aimed at more spirited performance.

Also watch: Honda Activa 6G road test review

Power on the new Honda electric scooter comes from a wheel-side motor tuned for a maximum output of 8 bhp in the Activa E and 2.4 bhp in the QC 1. The Honda Activa E gets a claimed range of 102 km on a single charge, while the QC 1 gets a claimed range of 80 km.

Honda Activa E & QC 1: Rivals

The Honda electric scooter arrives in a thriving segment with options like the TVS iQube, Visa V1, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, Ampere Nexus and more. The electric scooter will be available through Honda dealerships pan India with sales set to begin in 2025.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
