Honda unveils Activa e and QC 1 for the Indian market. Check details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has revealed the Active Electric just ahead of its launch along with the QC1, which is the other electric two wheeler to be offered in India. While the Activa e uses two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries as its power source, the QC1 has a fixed battery. Both Activa e: and QC1 will be manufactured in India.

Interestingly, with these two new models, Honda is aiming to reach its target to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its motorcycle products during the 2040s.

An official statement from the company stated that Honda has positioned 2024 as the first year for its global expansion of electric motorcycles and will begin full-scale entry into the electric motorcycle market. While the Honda Activa E and the QC1 are the first electric vehicles for India, they are the 12th and 13th models, respectively, of Honda’s “30 electric models to be launched globally by 2030" target.

Honda Activa e

The Honda Activa e is based on the body and frame of the Activa itself, and rivals other electric commuter models in the segment equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine model. With the Activa e, Honda has tried to incorporate the design language of the Activa which is the best selling Honda model in India. The company claims to sell over 2.5 million units of the Activa in India annually. In terms of design, the Honda Activa e gets LED combination lights and indicators for the front and the rear. Overall, the electric scooter looks sleek.

The two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries on the Honda Activa e deliver energy to the wheel-side motor that is rated for an output of 5.6 bhp and a maximum output of 8 bhp. The electric scooter gets three riding modes - Standard, Sport and ECON. The company claims that the electric scooter can cover a distance of 102 kms on a single charge. Meanwhile, in terms of features, it gets Honda RoadSync Duo, which allows users to make phone calls and use navigation functions by connecting a smartphone via bluetooth.

Honda plans to start the retails of the Activa e in a phased manner. In the first phase, the electric scooter will go on sale in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai by the Spring of 2025. In these three cities, Honda will offer Honda e:Swap, a battery sharing service using Honda Mobile Power Pack e.

Honda QC 1

The other electric vehicle unveiled by the Japanese two wheeler maker is the Honda QC 1. Honda terms the QC 1 as a moped rather than a scooter. Interestingly, this model will be exclusive to the Indian market and will go on sale in Spring of 2025.

The Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh fixed battery that is claimed to use high-energy density and long-cycle life battery cells. The battery can be recharged at home using a dedicated charger. The QC 1 is propelled by a compact in-wheel motor rated to deliver 1.6 bhp and a maximum output of 2.4 bhp. The QC 1 is offered with a claimed range of 80 km on a single charge.

In terms of design, the Honda QC 1 is very similar to the Honda Activa E, however there are few subtle differences.

In terms of design, the Honda QC 1 is very similar to the Honda Activa e, however there are few subtle differences. To begin with, the QC 1 does not get the high mounted LED DRL. It further misses out on a wraparound taillight and some of the chrome elements that are offered with the Activa E. Moreover, unlike the Activa E, which uses disc brakes at the front, the QC 1 gets drum brakes at the front. Nonetheless, the QC 1 retains the LED lighting as the Activa E.

In terms of features, it gets a 5-inch LCD instrument panel that displays the speed, as well as other useful information including a battery level indicator along with USB Type-C socket for charging mobile devices. The QC 1 also gets a luggage compartment under the seat that provides space for storing a helmet and other small items.

