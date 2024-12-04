Segment Average: 1199.0 cc
Amaze 2024: 1199.0 cc
Segment Average: 82.3 bhp
Amaze 2024: 89.0 bhp
Segment Average: Petrol / CNG
Amaze 2024: Petrol / CNG
Amaze 2024 Latest Update
Amaze 2024 Launch DateThe Honda Amaze 2024...Read More
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
|Body Type
|Compact Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price