Honda Amaze 2024 Front Left Side
1/13
UPCOMING
Honda Amaze 2024 Grille
2/13
Honda Amaze 2024 Headlight
3/13
Honda Amaze 2024 Rear Right Side
4/13
Honda Amaze 2024 Side Mirror Body
5/13
Honda Amaze 2024 Taillight
6/13

HONDA Amaze 2024

Exp. Launch on 4 Dec 2024
7.5 - 10 Lakhs*Expected price
Amaze 2024 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1199.0 cc

Amaze 2024: 1199.0 cc

Power

Segment Average: 82.3 bhp

Amaze 2024: 89.0 bhp

Fuel

Segment Average: Petrol / CNG

Amaze 2024: Petrol / CNG

About Honda Amaze 2024

Amaze 2024 Latest Update

  • Honda Amaze sedan on your wishlist? This is possibly best time to buy it. Here's why
  • Honda Amaze facelift, rival to Maruti Dzire, to get this segment-first feature, hints official teaser

    • Amaze 2024 Launch DateThe Honda Amaze 2024

    ...Read More

    Honda Amaze 2024 Images

    Honda Amaze 2024 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCompact Sedan
    AirbagsYes
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG

    Honda Amaze 2024 News

    Honda Amaze sedan is all set to receive a facelifted version of December 4 and ahead of that, the Japanese carmaker is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.22 lakh benefits on the current model.
    Honda Amaze sedan on your wishlist? This is possibly best time to buy it. Here's why
    14 Nov 2024
    In one of the officials teasers of the upcoming Amaze sedan, Honda Cars has partially revealed ADAS feature that is expected to make its way into the new feature list of the sub-compact model.
    Honda Amaze facelift, rival to Maruti Dzire, to get this segment-first feature, hints official teaser
    13 Nov 2024
    Honda Cars is going to reveal the new-gen Amaze sedan on December 4 and it is going to bear a redesigned front and rear fascia with a wider stance and an updated tech suite.
    2024 Honda Amaze to be launched on December 4: Five key expectations you should know
    12 Nov 2024
    The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire first drive review: Can it Amaze you?
    12 Nov 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Nov 11: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched, Honda Amaze facelift teased & more
    12 Nov 2024
    Honda Amaze 2024 FAQs

    The Honda Amaze 2024 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 7.5-10 Lakhs.
    The Honda Amaze 2024 is expected to launch on 4th Dec 2024, introducing a new addition to the 1199 cc segment.
    The Honda Amaze 2024 features a 1199 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
    The Honda Amaze 2024 faces competition from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura in the 1199 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

