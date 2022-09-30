HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero's Vida Electric Scooter Has Been Tested For 2 Lakh Kilometres: Details

Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometres: Details

Vida electric scooter will come with swappable batteries and modular charging.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM
A teaser image of Vida's electric scooter used for representation purpose only
A teaser image of Vida's electric scooter used for representation purpose only
A teaser image of Vida's electric scooter used for representation purpose only
A teaser image of Vida's electric scooter used for representation purpose only

Hero MotoCorp's new electric vehicle division, Vida is all set to launch its first electric scooter on October 7th. The EV manufacturer has started teasing the upcoming electric scooter on social media. Vida has now unveiled that they have tested 1,006 prototypes of parts and scooters. They have covered 2 lakh kilometres for testing and the materials used will be recycled.

Vida's electric scooter will be going against Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X among others. The manufacturer is also promising a ‘range of best-in-class features’. Having said that, the feature list has not yet been revealed officially. The company says the ‘electric scooter would be the most exciting way to get around, no matter where you're headed’ and promises to deliver the ‘future of mobility’.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The scooter was expected to launch in July but was postponed. This happened because of the shortage of semiconductors and supply chain troubles. The Vida sub-brand was announced back in March this year as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations. The scooter could be manufactured at the Chitoor manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp Vida to launch e-scooter on October 7. Here's what to expect)

One thing to note is that the new electric scooter would not be a low-speed offering so it would be able to do speeds in excess of 25 kmph. Moreover, the scooter would come with modular charging technology and portable batteries.

This means that the batteries should be swappable. The advantage of using such batteries is that the rider can just replace an empty battery with a full-charge one from a battery swapping station. This means that the rider does not need to wait for the battery to get fully charged which saves a lot of time. Moreover, such batteries can be charged indoors. This is beneficial for people who live somewhere where there is a lack of charging infrastructure.

 

First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Electric Scooters Electric vehicles Vida
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save
Big discount on Maruti’s most affordable car Alto. Check how much you can save
Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometres: Details
Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometres: Details
LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year
LML returns to India with three EVs, first one to launch early next year
In pics: Citroen Oli concept can go up to 400 km on a single charge
In pics: Citroen Oli concept can go up to 400 km on a single charge
Maruti Suzuki welcomes Centre's decision to defer six airbag rule till next year
Maruti Suzuki welcomes Centre's decision to defer six airbag rule till next year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city