Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometres: Details

Hero MotoCorp's new electric vehicle division, Vida is all set to launch its first electric scooter on October 7th. The EV manufacturer has started teasing the upcoming electric scooter on social media. Vida has now unveiled that they have tested 1,006 prototypes of parts and scooters. They have covered 2 lakh kilometres for testing and the materials used will be recycled.

Vida's electric scooter will be going against Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X among others. The manufacturer is also promising a ‘range of best-in-class features’. Having said that, the feature list has not yet been revealed officially. The company says the ‘electric scooter would be the most exciting way to get around, no matter where you're headed’ and promises to deliver the ‘future of mobility’.

The scooter was expected to launch in July but was postponed. This happened because of the shortage of semiconductors and supply chain troubles. The Vida sub-brand was announced back in March this year as part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations. The scooter could be manufactured at the Chitoor manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp Vida to launch e-scooter on October 7. Here's what to expect)

One thing to note is that the new electric scooter would not be a low-speed offering so it would be able to do speeds in excess of 25 kmph. Moreover, the scooter would come with modular charging technology and portable batteries.

This means that the batteries should be swappable. The advantage of using such batteries is that the rider can just replace an empty battery with a full-charge one from a battery swapping station. This means that the rider does not need to wait for the battery to get fully charged which saves a lot of time. Moreover, such batteries can be charged indoors. This is beneficial for people who live somewhere where there is a lack of charging infrastructure.

First Published Date: