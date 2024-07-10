HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Amid Suv Price War, Tata Offers Bumper Discounts On Punch Ev, Nexon Ev, Tiago Ev

Amid SUV price war, Tata offers bumper discounts on Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2024, 16:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has announced discounts on its SUVs as it hit major sales landmark 20 lakh units since 1991.The electric vehicles from Tata Motors are ava
...
Tata Punch EV Nexon EV Tiago EV
Tata Motors is offering massive discounts on its three electric cars Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV. The carmaker has left out its fourth electric car Tigor EV out of this scheme.
Tata Punch EV Nexon EV Tiago EV
Tata Motors is offering massive discounts on its three electric cars Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV. The carmaker has left out its fourth electric car Tigor EV out of this scheme.

Tata Motors has announced big discounts on some of its electric cars as the carmaker clocked 20 lakh sales of its SUVs in the last 33 years across India. On Tuesday, SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Punch received huge discounts of up to 1.4 lakh depending on model. The discount scheme has also been extended in the EV portfolio of the carmaker which also consists of electric version of the Punch and Nexon SUVs. Along with Punch EV and Nexon EV, Tata has also offered discount on the Tiago EV. However, it left out its fourth electric car Tigor EV from the list.

This is the first time that Tata Motors is offering such heavy discounts on its electric vehicles. Tata currently leads the electric passenger car segment with more than 60 per cent market share with four EVs on offer. At least two more electric cars from the carmaker is expected to launch by early next year. These include the Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon 315 km
₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : Tata Motors hits 20 lakh SUV milestone, celebrates with discounts.

Check how much you can save on Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV

Amid a drop in electric car sales in India last month, the discounts on offer from Tata Motors could help increase demand. "With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon. ev have made it the most accessible it has ever been," said Vivek Srivastava, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. Tata is also offering 30,000 discount on the Punch EV while the Tiago EV attracts up to 50,000 discount this month.

Also Read : Is now best time to buy XUV700? How Mahindra SUV prices fare vs Creta, Seltos

According to Jato Dynamics, the Tiago EV has been the best-selling electric car from Tata in major cities last year and it continues to lead the pack this year as well. Tiago EV is the smallest and most affordable electric vehicle from the carmaker.

Also Read : Tata Curvv, Curvv EV spotted testing together ahead of launch

The Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year, recently secured five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test along with the Nexon EV. The Punch EV comes at a startin price of 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers range of up to 421 kms in a single charge in the long-range version which costs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

EV sales in India has seen a drop since January this year. In June, the EV segment witnessed sales go down by 14 per cent. This was the lowest EV sales figure this year which has so far seen more than 8.39 lakh EVs sold in the first six months.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2024, 16:51 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier EV Punch EV Nexon EV Tiago EV Tata Motors ELectric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.