Amid SUV price war, Tata offers bumper discounts on Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV

Tata Motors has announced big discounts on some of its electric cars as the carmaker clocked 20 lakh sales of its SUVs in the last 33 years across India. On Tuesday, SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Punch received huge discounts of up to ₹1.4 lakh depending on model. The discount scheme has also been extended in the EV portfolio of the carmaker which also consists of electric version of the Punch and Nexon SUVs. Along with Punch EV and Nexon EV, Tata has also offered discount on the Tiago EV. However, it left out its fourth electric car Tigor EV from the list.

This is the first time that Tata Motors is offering such heavy discounts on its electric vehicles. Tata currently leads the electric passenger car segment with more than 60 per cent market share with four EVs on offer. At least two more electric cars from the carmaker is expected to launch by early next year. These include the Curvv EV and Harrier EV.

Check how much you can save on Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV

Amid a drop in electric car sales in India last month, the discounts on offer from Tata Motors could help increase demand. "With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon. ev have made it the most accessible it has ever been," said Vivek Srivastava, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. Tata is also offering ₹30,000 discount on the Punch EV while the Tiago EV attracts up to ₹50,000 discount this month.

According to Jato Dynamics, the Tiago EV has been the best-selling electric car from Tata in major cities last year and it continues to lead the pack this year as well. Tiago EV is the smallest and most affordable electric vehicle from the carmaker.

The Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year, recently secured five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP crash test along with the Nexon EV. The Punch EV comes at a startin price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers range of up to 421 kms in a single charge in the long-range version which costs ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

EV sales in India has seen a drop since January this year. In June, the EV segment witnessed sales go down by 14 per cent. This was the lowest EV sales figure this year which has so far seen more than 8.39 lakh EVs sold in the first six months.

