Tata Nexon EV & Punch EV score five-star ratings in BNCAP crash test. Know more

Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV have scored five-star safety ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Both these two electric SUVs from Tata Motors have secured five-star safety ratings in both adult and child occupant safety segments. Both these two electric SUVs come on sale alongside their internal combustion engine-powered variants . Previously, Bharat NCAP tested the new Safari and Harrier SUVs , which also scored five-star ratings in their respective crash tests.

Both the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV are built on the homegrown automaker's Acti.ev platform, which the OEM claims will underpin several new electric vehicles from the brand over the next two years, including the most awaited Curvv and Sierra electric SUVs.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV has scored a five-star rating in both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection segments. The electric SUV, which is the bestselling electric car in India since its launch, has scored 29.86 points out of 32.00 points in the adult occupant protection segment. It scored 14.26 points out of 16.00 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while in the side movable deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 15.60 points out of 16.00 points. In the child occupant protection segment, the SUV scored 44.95 points out of 49 points.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV comes as the youngest electric car from the homegrown automaker. It too scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test alongside the bigger sibling Tata Nexon EV. Like Nexon EV, the Punch EV too scored five-star safety ratings in both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection segments. The Tata Punch EV scored 31.46 points out of 32 points for adult occupant protection and 45.00 points out of 49 points for child occupant protection. The Tata Punch EV comes with safety equipment like six airbags, ABS and ESC as standard across all the variants, while additional safety features onboard the SUV include a blind spot monitor, ISOFIX mounts, and three-point seatbelts for all seats.

