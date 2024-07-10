Is now best time to buy XUV700? How Mahindra SUV prices fare vs Creta, Seltos

Launched three years ago, the Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the Indian car manufacturer with around two lakh units manufactured so far. Factors that have primarily worked in favour of the XUV700 are its big road presence, modern styling, feature-loaded cabin and a plethora of options - petrol and diesel, automatic and manual, multiple seat layouts.

2.0-litre turbo-petrol Variant Seating configuration 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Previous prices Revised prices Price difference Previous prices Revised prices Price difference AX7 6-seater FWD* ₹ 21.54 lakh ₹ 19.69 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 23.24 lakh ₹ 21.19 lakh ₹ 2.05 lakh 7-seater FWD* ₹ 21.39 lakh ₹ 19.49 lakh ₹ 1.90 lakh ₹ 22.99 lakh ₹ 20.99 lakh ₹ 2 lakh AX7 L 6-seater FWD* - - - ₹ 25.54 lakh ₹ 23.69 lakh ₹ 1.85 lakh 7-seater FWD* - - - ₹ 25.39 lakh ₹ 23.49 lakh ₹ 1.90 lakh *FWD = Front-wheel-drive

While the XUV700 has been well received and continues to sell in impressive numbers, the mid-size SUV segment is led by Hyundai Creta and also has some very formidable players like Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate. The Creta, in particular, received a facelift earlier this year and has managed to extend its dominance.

2.2-litre diesel engine Variant Seating

Configuration 6-speed MT 6-speed AT Previous Prices Revised Prices Price Difference Previous Prices Revised Prices Price Difference AX7 6-seater FWD* ₹ 22.14 lakh ₹ 20.19 lakh ₹ 1.94 lakh ₹ 23.94 lakh ₹ 21.79 lakh ₹ 2.15 lakh 7-seater FWD* ₹ 21.99 lakh ₹ 19.99 lakh ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 23.79 lakh ₹ 21.59 lakh ₹ 2.20 lakh 7-seater FWD* ₹ 24.99 lakh ₹ 22.80 lakh ₹ 2.19 lakh AX7 L 6-seater FWD* ₹ 24.24 lakh ₹ 22.69 lakh ₹ 1.55 lakh ₹ 25.99 lakh ₹ 24.19 lakh ₹ 1.80 lakh 7-seater FWD* ₹ 23.99 lakh ₹ 22.49 lakh ₹ 1.50 lakh ₹ 25.89 lakh ₹ 23.99 lakh ₹ 1.90 lakh 7-seater FWD* ₹ 26.99 lakh ₹ 24.99 lakh ₹ 2 lakh *FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Nonetheless, the recent price cut announced on the XUV700 AX7 range - valid for four months - has the potential to rejig quite a few equations in the segment. Here is a price comparison between Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos:

What is the price of Mahindra XUV700?

The XUV700 is now available in two new colour options. Seen here is the Deep Forest shade while there is also a Burnt Sienna hue available.

The XUV700 is offered in two broad trims - MX and AX. The AX trim subsequently comes in AX3, AX5 and AX7 with a Luxury Pack offered additionally on AX7.

Prices for Mahindra XUV700 MX range starts at ₹14 lakh for the range base - MX Petrol with MT. The XUV700 MX Diesel E variant with manual transmission is at the top of this particular trim and is priced at ₹15.08 lakh. There is no automatic transmission on these variants.

Then is the XUV700 AX3 version with prices between ₹16.40 lakh and ₹18 lakh. There are petrol and diesel engines available on AX3, as well as petrol and automatic transmission options.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S version starts at ₹17.40 lakh and goes up to ₹19 lakh. Once again, both engine choices and transmission options are available here.

Pricing for the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 version begins at ₹17.70 lakh and reaches ₹20.40 lakh for the top variant. Both engine choices and transmission options are available here.

The XUV700 AX7 version now carries a special pricing structure for a limited time period of four months. The version starts at ₹19.50 lakh and goes up to ₹25 lakh for the AX7 L with All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

What is the price of Hyundai Creta?

2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.

Hyundai Creta remains the segment leader and comes with two petrol and one diesel engine option. There is also a choice between manual and automatic transmission. Then there is also the Hyundai Creta N Line which offers cosmetic updates outside and in the cabin, complete with several technical tweaks too.

The Creta is comparatively more affordable even though it does not offer multiple seat options. Prices for Hyundai Creta range from ₹11 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹20 lakh for the variant with turbo engine. The sportier Creta N Line starts at ₹16.80 lakh and tops out at ₹20.45 lakh.

What is the price of Kia Seltos?

Seltos remains the best-selling model for Kia in India ever since the company made its debut here in 2019.

The Kia Seltos received its most latest update in 2023 and is also a key player in the segment. There have been many takers of the Kia SUV which seeks to primarily impress with its looks, features and drive capabilities.

Kia Seltos starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹20.40 lakh.

