Tata Curvv, Curvv EV teased in action, testing together for the first time

Tata Motors has shared a fresh teaser video of two of its upcoming cars ahead of their launch. The Curvv coupe SUV and the Curvv EV were seen in action together for the first time since the carmaker announced the imminent launch of the two models in India. The new teaser video shows the Curvv and Curvv EV testing under intense heat conditions at the Thar desert in Rajasthan. Tata is likely to launch the Curvv EV first in India which is expected to take place around the upcoming festive season. The ICE version of Curvv will be launched early next year.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric version of the Curvv SUV first during the upcoming festive season.Tata Curvv will also be offered in IC

The fresh teaser video shows both Curvv and Curvv EV, carefully camouflaged, tackling sandy dunes of Thar desert with temperatures soaring to nearly 50 degree celsius. Both models are seen drifting on sandy patches hinting that the SUVs are capable to even go off the road. Tata Motors had earlier teased the Curvv and Curvv EV revealing more details about the SUVs ahead of their launch.

Tata Curvv EV: Key things to know

Tata Motors will use the new Acti.ev architecture, a dedicated platform for electric vehicles, for the Curvv EV. The platform will be able to support front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. The teaser video of the Curvv EV doing light off-roading in Rajasthan shows how capable the model could be. While Tata has not revealed the size of the battery, the electric SUV is expected to offer up to 500 kms of range in a single charge. Tata is likely to offer the EV in two variants which could include a standard and a long-range version.

As far as looks are concerned, the Curvv EV will not deviate too much from the concept version that was showcased earlier. Recent teasers have confirmed that it will come with LED headlights along with an LED lightbar at the front, a closed grille, LED DRLs at the front, connected LED taillights, flush door handles and a coupe-like sloping roofline. The features inside the Curvv EV could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, Vehicle2Load capability, Level 2 ADAS and much more.

Tata Curvv diesel: Key things to know

Tata plans to launch the ICE version of the coupe SUV to take on the leaders of the compact SUV segment like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. The carmaker showcased the diesel variant of the Curvv SUV during the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year which comes with a 1.5-litre unit. The engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Tata may also introduce a petrol variant of the SUV with a 1.2-litre engine. The SUV stands bigger than Nexon measuring 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The boot space is also larger with space to fit in 422 litres of luggage.

