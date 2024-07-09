Planning to buy Tata Curvv EV? Four more upcoming electric SUVs worth the wait

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Curvv electric coupe SUV in India during the upcoming festive season. The carmaker has showcased the Curvv EV in concept form on several occasions earlier. The SUV was recently showcased in its ICE version during the Bharat Mobility Show as well in January. The Curvv EV could be the first electric SUV to be launched in the compact segment in India. However, the EV will soon have a bunch of rivals to compete. Here is a look at four more electric SUVs in the compact segment that are expected to launch by 2025.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

The design of the Maruti Suzuki eVX has been updated since it was first showcased. The LED headlight and DRL units now look sharper. The ORVMs are now closer to the production version. (Image courtesy: CarWatch)

India's largest car manufacturer is all set to make its debut in the electric passenger vehicle segment next year with the launch of the eVX electric SUV. The EV was showcased in a concept form by Maruti Suzuki for the first time at the Auto Expo held in January last year. In terms of dimensions, the eVX stands over four metres in length and carries futuristic design with features like LED headlight and DRL units, a LED lightbar, high-mounted stop lamp among a few. It will come equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack which, Maruti claims, will be good enough to offer range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.

Honda Elevate EV

Honda will launch the electric version of the Elevate SUV in India by 2026.

Honda Cars is also expected to debut the electric version of the Elevate SUV by the end of next year. It will be the first electric car from the Japanese auto giant in India. The Elevate SUV was launched in India last year as Honda's foray into the compact segment to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and others. Honda has confirmed that it is working on the electric version of the SUV which is expected to be launched some time in 2026. The carmaker has not shared any detail about the size of its battery or expected range yet.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV is scheduled to go on sale in India in 2025 and would become the fourth electric SUV to be offered by the carmaker after Punch EV, Nexon EV and the upcoming Curvv EV.

Besides developing the Curvv EV, Tata Motors is also gearing up to introduce the electric version of the Harrier SUV in India. The Harrier EV was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. Tata had earlier said the Harrier electric SUV will be launched within this year, but it has since been postponed. The carmaker has not shared much details about the electric Harrier yet. It will be based on the acti.ev platform of the automaker, which also underpins Tata's new-age EVs like Punch. The Harrier EV is expected to come with features like a touchscreen infotainment system paired with a fully digital large instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround-view camera, automatic multi-zone climate control among others.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Motor was seen testing the electric version of its best-selling model Creta in India. For the first time, the Creta EV spy shots have revealed what the interiors of the SUV may look like. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)

The Korean auto giant is expected to drive in the electric version of its most popular SUV in India next year. Hyundai Motor has revealed that it will be launching five new electric vehicles starting with the Creta EV, which is slated to be launched in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25. Hyundai has not share too many details about the Creta EV yet, but it is expected to offer a range of more than 400 kms in a single charge. The Creta EV is expected to be packed with features, potentially including a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree surround view camera, and Level 2 ADAS technology. Spy shots revealed a front camera positioned at the centre of the closed-off grille, hinting at the advanced driver-assistance system.

