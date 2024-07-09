Mercedes to launch its most expensive electric SUV in India. Check price, range

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the G-Class electric SUV in India by next year. Based on the G-Class, or the G-Wagon, it will become the most expensive luxury electric SUV in the segment. Mercedes announced the bookings for the electric SUV open during the launch of its most affordable electric SUV EQA yesterday (July 8). The German auto giant is also expected to deviate from the EQ branding of its EVs for the electric G-Wagon which is named Gelandewagen in Germany.

The electric G-Class SUV was first showcased in action as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year in Las Vegas. The model is based on the G 580 variant of the SUV and will use the ladder-frame chassis. The production version of the electric G-Wagon is expected to get a reworked closed grille, EQ badging and several other changes in terms of design.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Range and battery

The electric G-Class SUV will come equipped with a massive 116kWh battery pack. The carmaker had earlier confirmed that the battery of electric SUV can be charged at up to 200kW. This translates into recharging the EV up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent within half an hour. The battery is also expected to be compatible with smaller charging capacity of 11kW. Mercedes says it will be able to deliver more than 470 kms of range in a single charge.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Performance

The electric G-Class will be powered by four electric motors and the carmaker's all-wheel-drive system to stay tru to its DNA of a performance vehicle. Each of the electric motors will be dedicated to power each wheel to generate a massive 579 bhp of power and an eye-popping 1,164 Nm of peak torque. It will not be lightning quick, but will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under five seconds and will have electronically-limited top speed of 180kmph.

Staying true to its off-road credentials, the electric G-Class will be equipped with G-Turn, G-Crawl and G-Steering technology. While the G-Turn helps the electric SUV to do a doughnut on demand by rotating itself at the same spot, the G-Crawl helps the SUV to move at speed as low as 2 kmph. The G-Steering helps to make tight manoeuvres off-road through torque vectoring.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Features

Being the most expensive in the luxury electric SUV segment, expect the electric G-Class to be packed with all the creature comfort one may need. There will be a dual-screen 12.3-inch infotainment system and driver display which will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay besides the carmaker's own connected app, ADAS technology, 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, entertainment screens for rear passengers and more.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Price

The German auto giant sells the G-Class SUV in India at price in excess of ₹2.50 crore. The electric G-Class SUV has already been launched in European markets at a starting price of ₹1.42 lakh euros which roughly converts to ₹1.29 crore. However, this electric SUV is likely to be brought to India via import route and will cost much more after taxes. Expect the electric G-Class to cost nearly ₹3 crore when launched in India.

