Want a diesel-run SUV? Here are five of the best-selling options from June 2024
Manufacturers are increasingly leaning away from combustion engines as time progresses and are gradually letting go of diesel powertrains altogether. With rising public awareness around climate change comes more and more regulations around carbon emissions. With each new iteration of the Bharat Stage emission standards, carmakers in India have to adapt to comply with stringent norms in order to be able to reduce and restrict the level of pollution their vehicles generate.
Diesel powertrains have stuck around in spite of all this and it is due to several factors. Diesel units generally have a longer lifespan when compared to petrol engines due to their tougher build quality. They are more fuel efficient, allowing the car to travel approximately 40 per cent farther than their petrol counterparts. Diesel engines require less maintenance due to having a lesser number of parts and offer approximately 15 per cent more power. They generate a higher torque and offer better acceleration and towing capabilities than similar-sized petrol units.
Due to such performance benefits at a relatively low cost, diesel engines have managed to garner an enthusiast following, which is why they continue to perform well. While brands such as Maruti Suzuki are leaving behind diesel altogether, there are quite a few who keep offering cars with diesel engines. For brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, the diesel powertrain is their most sought-after due to the kind of market audience they cater to and the experience they sell. Here are five of the best-selling SUVs in June 2024 that are offered with a diesel powertrain:
As Toyota reported their best-ever sales month in India with a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in sales for June 2024, the Japanese carmaker attributed much of their success to the sheer popularity of the Toyota Fortuner in its respective segment. Priced between ₹33.43 - 51.44 lakh, the Toyota Fortuner is a seven-seater SUV known for its imposing presence. It is offered with two different powertrain options, out of which the 2.8-litre diesel unit is what we’re interested in. The Fortuner with the diesel engine can generate 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque when configured with a manual transmission. When fitted with the torque converter automatic, the engine’s torque output increases to 450 Nm. The Fortuner features three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport – and is available in a very capable 4x4 variant. It scored a five-star rating in the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and comes with seven airbags, ABS, hill descent controls (only available on the 4x4 variant), and traction control.
The Scorpio N is Mahindra's premium three-row SUV that can handle off-roading with ease, priced between ₹13.85 and ₹24.54 lakh. The Scorpio SUV line accounted for the majority of Mahindra & Mahindra's 40,022 car sales in June 2024, with the Scorpio N being the most sought after. Mahindra being known for their diesel powertrains, offers the Scorpio-N with a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel motor that is available in two different tunes of varying power outputs. The mHawk unit in the Z2 variant generates 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, but it is also capable of making 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and higher variants. The Mahindra Scorpio N is also available as a 4x4 with a terrain management system. This gives the SUV four driving modes to suit four different types of terrain: snow, sand, mud, and grass. The Mahindra Scorpio N was awarded a five-star rating from the Global NCAP and comes with six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability programme, and a hill hold assist among other features.
Being Hyundai Motor's best-selling car in India for several months, the 2024 Creta SUV is on the verge of reaching one lakh sales. The mid-size SUV priced between ₹11.0 and ₹20.2 lakh and has contributed significantly to Hyundai's domestic H1 2024 sales growth. Hyundai offers the Creta with three powertrain options and four transmission choices. The 1.5-liter diesel engine is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. The four-cylinder motor is able to generate 116 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The SUV also includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It additionally comes with Level-2 ADAS, with features such as frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, lane driving aids, and more.
Priced between ₹7.99 and 15.69 lakhs, the Sonet accounted for 43 per cent of all units sold by Kia in H1 2024 and was the best performing car out of the South Korean carmaker’s lineup. The compact SUV is offered with three engine options, where the 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 100 bhp when mated to a six-speed manual or 115 bhp with the torque converter. The Kia Sonet includes six airbags as well as standard safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with ADAS, which includes features like lane-keeping assistance and frontal collision avoidance. The interior features two 10.25-inch digital displays, ambient LED lights, ventilated seats in the front, and a seven-speaker setup from Bose.
The Mahindra XUV700 was rolled out as a replacement for the XUV500 and has recently crossed the sales milestone of two lakh units in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV is priced between ₹13.9 and ₹26.9 lakh and comes in five variants with petrol and diesel options. While there is a turbocharged petrol engine that produces 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, it is the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that we are interested in. The mHawk is offered in two different tunes, where the MX tune produces 153 bhp and 360Nm and is limited to a six-speed manual. The higher AX tune produces 182 bhp, and the torque figure varies depending on the transmission used. The manual produces 420 Nm, while the automatic produces 450 Nm. The XUV700 is built on a monocoque platform and has received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP.