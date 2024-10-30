Tata Punch Adventure variant dropped from lineup. Check out the trims available

Tata Motors has silently discontinued the mid-spec Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants of the Punch micro SUV’s lineup. The Tata Punch is the brand’s most accessible SUV-styled offering and will now be available in eight variants across petrol and CNG powertrains. Meanwhile, the Adventure S and Adventure + S will continue to be on sale.

Tata Punch Variants

Tata Motors is known for offering an expansive range of trims on its cars and the Punch is no different. The Tata Punch will continue to be available in a total of 19 trims across eight variants comprising Pure, Pure (O), Adventure S, Adventure + S, and Accomplished +. Accomplished + S, Creative +, Creative + S. Prices start from ₹6.13 lakh for the entry-level Pure variant, going up to ₹10 lakh for the top-spec Creative + S AMT. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Tata Punch is available with petrol and CNG engine options with the latter getting the twin-cylinder technology

With the Tata Punch Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants being discontinued, the delta between the entry-level Pure (O) and Adventure S now stands at ₹90,000. That’s a significant jump between offerings but the Adventure S also packs more features including a sunroof, a 3.5-inch infotainment system, a Type-C fast charger, as well as auto headlamps and wipers.

Tata Punch Specifications

Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. There’s also the CNG-equipped version wherein the 1.2-litre engine has been detuned to produce 72 bhp and 103 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Punch CNG comes with the twin-cylinder technology liberating more boot space in the car.

Tata Punch Camo Edition

Keeping up with the festive spirits, Tata Motors recently introduced the Punch Camo Edition bringing a limited-run version for the festive season. The new Tata Punch Camo Edition is exclusively available in the Seaweed Green colour scheme with a white roof. The limited edition also gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, an armrest between the front passenger seats and more.

Tata Punch takes on the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and the like in the segment.

