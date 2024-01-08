The Punch EV is raring for its debut and has already been showcased in all its glory
The latest EV from Tata Motors will be based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform
The company says that the Punch EV will offer a range of around 300 kms per charge
Expected to launch late January, Punch EV will take on a small group of rivals in a frontal battle
Sibling model Tiago EV is likely to be a competitor. Although Punch EV is likely to be priced above Tiago EV, it will be an interesting family contest to watch out for
Tigor EV sedan too is likely to face some heat although the body types are entirely different
The heat may be well and truly on for MG Comet which is the only other EV at present that is priced under ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom, base model)
Comet EV has thus far faced off against Tiago EV but the launch of Punch EV may potentially hurt prospects