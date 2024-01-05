Tata Punch EV breaks cover, to get at least 300-km range, bookings open

Tata Motors has introduced the Punch EV with the first look at what will be the smallest SUV in India armed with electric powertrain. The carmaker shared the details on Punch EV while announcing the carmaker's plans to use its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which is basically ICE to EV conversion with major changes. Punch EV will become the second SUV from the Tata stable to get both ICE and electric versions after the Nexon. It is also the second model from the carmaker to be offered with CNG version too after the Tigor . The bookings are open for Tata Punch EV today at a token amount of ₹21,000.

Tata Punch EV is the first electric vehicle from the carmaker to be based o this platform. The electric SUV will come with design influenced by the new Nexon EV launched last year. The images shared by Tata Motors confirms connected LED DRLs at the front with slim LED headlights, a closed grille, new alloy designs, connected LED taillights and more.

Tata Punch EV based on new platform

Punch will be based on a platform that promises better range, bigger battery as well as faster charging solution. The platform offers at least 300-km of range which can go up to 600 kms depending on the size of battery. It also promises faster charging solutions with up to 150 kW DC fast chargers. Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "The Punch EV is our introduction to the next generation of EVs from TPEM. As has been the case with our current portfolio of EV products, we are confident that future products made on the active architecture will continue to spark delight in our ever growing community."

Punch EV will be offered in two versions like Nexon EV. A 25 kWh battery pack will power the mid-range version while a bigger 35 kWh unit will be equipped in the long-range version. The new battery packs, which will be wider and come with higher density cells, promise to improve efficiency by 10 per cent.

Tata's Gen-2 Pure EV architecture: Key features

The new EV platform is also a safer architecture which could help Tata Punch EV to score five-star rating at crash tests at Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP. The ICE version of the SUV secured a five-star rating at the Global NCAP earlier. Besides using high-strength material, Tata has also modified the new EV platform to curve out more space inside the vehicle as well as maintain ground clearance and ramp over angles to keep Punch SUV's performance on challenging tracks. The new EV platform will also enable Tata's electric cars to come with level-2 ADAS technology which can be expanded to level 2+. The electric SUV will also come with six airbags as standard.

Tata Punch EV: Key features

Tata Punch EV will come with five variants, two charging options including a 7.2 kW fast home charger, features like ventilated fronts seats, electric sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.23-inch virtual cockpit and 360 degree camera. While it does not have a rival in the segment yet, at price point it could go up against the likes of Citroen eC3.

