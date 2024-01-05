HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev Breaks Cover, To Get At Least 300 Km Range, Bookings Open

Tata Punch EV breaks cover, to get at least 300-km range, bookings open

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Jan 2024, 13:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors announced that the upcoming Punch EV will be armed with the carmaker's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which promises better efficiency and fas
...
Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors has shared the first look of the upcoming Punch EV which will be launched in the next few weeks. It will be based on Tata's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which promises better range, bigger battery as well as faster charging solution.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors has shared the first look of the upcoming Punch EV which will be launched in the next few weeks. It will be based on Tata's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which promises better range, bigger battery as well as faster charging solution.

Tata Motors has introduced the Punch EV with the first look at what will be the smallest SUV in India armed with electric powertrain. The carmaker shared the details on Punch EV while announcing the carmaker's plans to use its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which is basically ICE to EV conversion with major changes. Punch EV will become the second SUV from the Tata stable to get both ICE and electric versions after the Nexon. It is also the second model from the carmaker to be offered with CNG version too after the Tigor. The bookings are open for Tata Punch EV today at a token amount of 21,000.

Tata Punch EV is the first electric vehicle from the carmaker to be based o this platform. The electric SUV will come with design influenced by the new Nexon EV launched last year. The images shared by Tata Motors confirms connected LED DRLs at the front with slim LED headlights, a closed grille, new alloy designs, connected LED taillights and more.

Tata Punch EV based on new platform

Punch will be based on a platform that promises better range, bigger battery as well as faster charging solution. The platform offers at least 300-km of range which can go up to 600 kms depending on the size of battery. It also promises faster charging solutions with up to 150 kW DC fast chargers. Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "The Punch EV is our introduction to the next generation of EVs from TPEM. As has been the case with our current portfolio of EV products, we are confident that future products made on the active architecture will continue to spark delight in our ever growing community."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
25.58 Kwh 85 Kmph 280 km
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.86 - 19.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1490 Multiple Both
₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
50 kWh 160 Kmph 300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Punch EV will be offered in two versions like Nexon EV. A 25 kWh battery pack will power the mid-range version while a bigger 35 kWh unit will be equipped in the long-range version. The new battery packs, which will be wider and come with higher density cells, promise to improve efficiency by 10 per cent.

Also Read : Tata Punch SUV hits 3 lakh production milestone

Tata's Gen-2 Pure EV architecture: Key features

The new EV platform is also a safer architecture which could help Tata Punch EV to score five-star rating at crash tests at Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP. The ICE version of the SUV secured a five-star rating at the Global NCAP earlier. Besides using high-strength material, Tata has also modified the new EV platform to curve out more space inside the vehicle as well as maintain ground clearance and ramp over angles to keep Punch SUV's performance on challenging tracks. The new EV platform will also enable Tata's electric cars to come with level-2 ADAS technology which can be expanded to level 2+. The electric SUV will also come with six airbags as standard.

Tata Punch EV: Key features

Tata Punch EV will come with five variants, two charging options including a 7.2 kW fast home charger, features like ventilated fronts seats, electric sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.23-inch virtual cockpit and 360 degree camera. While it does not have a rival in the segment yet, at price point it could go up against the likes of Citroen eC3.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2024, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: Punch Nexon EV Electric Vehicles Tata Punch EV Punch Tata Motors Electric vehicle Electric car Harrier EV Curvv EV Sierra EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.