Tata Punch SUV hits major production milestone, 3 lakh units rolled out

Tata Motors has hit yet another production milestone at the start of the year as it rolled out 3 lakh units of its small SUV Punch this month. The carmaker shared the image of the Punch SUV which helped Tata to hit the landmark today. The carmaker has managed to sell one lakh Punch SUVs within the last nine months. Punch is the smallest SUV in Tata Motors' lineup in India and it rivals the likes of Hyundai Exter. Available in both ICE and CNG versions, the Punch SUV is all set to get its all-electric version later this year.

Tata Motors had launched Punch SUV back in October, 2021. It is currently the second best-seller from the carmaker after the Nexon SUV. It clocks around 10,000 unit sales on an average every month. It is also one of the best-selling SUVs in India featuring in the list of top 10 cars regularly.

Tata Punch took 10 months from date of lauch to reach its one lakh production milestone. The SUV then took another five months to rack up the next 50,000 in January last year. By May-end, it had reached two lakh production milestone. The 3-lakh production milestone was achieved in another nine months.

Tata Punch: Engine, transmission

Tata Motors offers Punch SUV with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It comes mated to a five-speed manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The engine can churn out around 85 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Punch is also offered with Tata's iCNG technology which offers dual-cylinder setup.

Tata Punch: Price and variants

Tata Motors offers Punch SUV in four trims spread across eight variants. The Pure and Pure (O) base variants come with only manual transmission option. The variants hereon come with both MT and AMT. These are Adventure, Adventure (O), Accomplished, Accomplished (O), Creative and Creative (O). The price of the SUV starts from ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Pure variant and goes up to ₹9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top Creative (O) variant.

Tata Punch: Features

The Punch SUV comes packed with features like push-button start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox, rear-seat armrest, seven-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Tata Punch EV to launch this year

In August last year,Tata Motors confirmed that it will launch four electric vehicles by early 2024. These upcoming electric vehicles also include the Punch EV, which has already been spotted a number of times during test runs. According to reports, the Punch EV will use the same Ziptron technology that is doing duty on the Nexon EV. The size of the battery could be the ones used for Tigor EV or the Nexon EV. Tata Punch EV could offer range of more than 300 kms in a single charge in the long-range version.

