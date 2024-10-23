HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Want To Buy Tata Punch? Here Are Five Key Highlights Of The Sub Compact Suv

Want to buy Tata Punch? Here are five key highlights of the sub-compact SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2024, 18:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Tata Punch is one of the best-selling SUVs in the sub-compact segment and comes with 25 total variants.
Tata Punch CAMO
The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that is priced from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also available in a limited-period CAMO edition (shown above). (Tata )
Tata Punch CAMO
The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that is priced from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and is also available in a limited-period CAMO edition (shown above).

The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that offers excellent value for money due to its sturdy build, features, practicality, and SUV-like driving dynamics. It made its debut in October 2021 and received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). Positioned as a micro-SUV, it is the smallest SUV in Tata’s portfolio. The Punch is built on the ALFA-AARC platform, sharing its underpinnings with the Altroz hatchback. 

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

In 2023, Tata introduced an additional twin-cylinder CNG option for the Punch, enhancing fuel efficiency without sacrificing much of the existing 366-litre boot space. If you are in the market for a sub-compact car and are interested in the Tata Punch, here are five key highlights that you should consider:

1 Tata Punch: Exterior design and colour options

The Tata Punch has a split headlight design with LED DRLs up front, which is consistent with the Indian carmaker's current style sheet. Other options include dual-tone bumpers, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, and LED tail lamps. Tata also offers seven colour options, with Tornado Blue and Calypso Red being the only two with a contrasting white roof. The remaining five get a black roof, and these colour options are Tropical Mist, Orcus White, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, and Daytona Grey. The Punch additionally comes in a limited-period CAMO edition with a new Seaweed Green exterior colour, white roof, charcoal grey alloys, and CAMO-themed pattern upholstery.

2 Tata Punch: Variants and pricing

Like most SUVs under the Tata brand, the Punch is available in four broad variants with several underlying sub-variants. The four variants are Pure, Adventure, Creative, and Accomplished. The entry-level Pure variant comes in at 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual while the CAMO edition Creative + Sunroof with AMT stands as the most expensive variant, being listed at an ex-showroom price of 10.15 lakh. The top-spec manual is the CAMO edition Creative + Sunroof with MT, which is priced at 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom). 

3 Tata Punch: Powertrain and performance

Tata's Punch SUV comes with two powertrains and two transmission options. The Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and can be combined with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. The CNG unit, on the other hand, is limited to a five-speed manual gearbox and can produce 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. There are no diesel engine options available.  

4 Tata Punch: Interior feel and tech

Upon entering the cabin, there is a seven-inch floating infotainment display from Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The base model comes with a 3.5-inch display. The driver is provided with a seven-inch digital-analog instrument cluster with TPMs. The car also offers cruise control, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted controls for added convenience. Tata provides the iRA platform for smartphone integration, allowing for live diagnostic reports and intrusion/crash alerts. Additional convenience features include a voice-assisted sunroof, Push Start/Stop, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a cooled glovebox.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Tata Punch: Safety rating and features

The Tata Punch has been awarded a five-star safety rating by the GNCAP and is equipped with safety elements like dual-front airbags, iTPMs, and a reverse parking camera. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with ABS and ESP, a rear defogger, and includes ISOFIX mounts in the rear for securing child seats.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 18:00 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.