Want to buy Tata Punch? Here are five key highlights of the sub-compact SUV

The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that offers excellent value for money due to its sturdy build, features, practicality, and SUV-like driving dynamics. It made its debut in October 2021 and received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). Positioned as a micro-SUV, it is the smallest SUV in Tata’s portfolio. The Punch is built on the ALFA-AARC platform, sharing its underpinnings with the Altroz hatchback.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

In 2023, Tata introduced an additional twin-cylinder CNG option for the Punch, enhancing fuel efficiency without sacrificing much of the existing 366-litre boot space. If you are in the market for a sub-compact car and are interested in the Tata Punch, here are five key highlights that you should consider: