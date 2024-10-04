Tata brings back Punch CAMO Edition SUV for limited period. See what is new

Tata Punch SUV has launched in a new limited period CAMO edition. The carmakers has reintroduced this special edition version of the model nine months after the previous version was pulled out. In the latest CAMO version, the Punch offers a new dual tone Exter ior colour besides other updates. Tata Motors has priced this special edition at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and this paints the Punch SUV in a new Seaweed Green exterior colour contrasted with a white roof.

Punch is the smallest SUV from Tata Motors which is offered in ICE, CNG as well as all-electric versions. It comes at a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹10 lakh for the top-end variant, The price of Punch EV starts from ₹10 lakh (ex--showroom). The SUV comes at a price It rivals the likes of Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx among others.

Tata Punch CAMO Edition: Key highlights

The Tata Punch CAMO comes fitted with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Further creature comforts inside the cabin include rear AC vents for the occupants, a grand console with armrest, a wireless charger, and a fast-charging USB Type-C port.

The Punch CAMO brings purely cosmetic changes and brings the same engine choices that the standard range offers. The 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 87 bhp and 115 nm of torque and it can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The CNG unit can only be paired with the manual gearbox and makes 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

The Tata Punch has received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme, and it comes with multiple airbags, iTPMS, ABS with ESP, and ISOFIX mounts in the rear.

Tata Punch recently got an update which include a refreshed variant lineup and additional features. Now starting at a price of ₹6.13 lakh, the 2024 Tata Punch added three new variants Adventure S, Adventure + S and Pure (O). The SUV now offers 10 variants overall in its ICE avatar. Tata Punch is currently one of the best-selling cars in India. It had led the list of cars sold in the country for a few months this year.

