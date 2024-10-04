Tata brings back Punch CAMO Edition SUV for limited period. See what is new

HT Auto
  • The new Tata Punch CAMO edition has been relaunched with fresh updates after it was discontinued in February.
Tata Punch CAMO
Tata Punch CAMO is a limited period special edition that brings a new exterior colour option alongside a newly upholstered interior. The Indian automaker has priced the new variant at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). (Tata )
Tata Punch CAMO is a limited period special edition that brings a new exterior colour option alongside a newly upholstered interior. The Indian automaker has priced the new variant at ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch SUV has launched in a new limited period CAMO edition. The carmakers has reintroduced this special edition version of the model nine months after the previous version was pulled out. In the latest CAMO version, the Punch offers a new dual tone Exterior colour besides other updates. Tata Motors has priced this special edition at 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and this paints the Punch SUV in a new Seaweed Green exterior colour contrasted with a white roof.

Punch is the smallest SUV from Tata Motors which is offered in ICE, CNG as well as all-electric versions. It comes at a starting price of 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 10 lakh for the top-end variant, The price of Punch EV starts from 10 lakh (ex--showroom). The SUV comes at a price It rivals the likes of Hyundai Exter, Maruti Fronx among others.

Tata Punch CAMO Edition: Key highlights

The Tata Punch CAMO comes fitted with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen that allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Further creature comforts inside the cabin include rear AC vents for the occupants, a grand console with armrest, a wireless charger, and a fast-charging USB Type-C port.

Also Read : How Tata vs MG war is electrifying EV battle this festive season. Check deals

The Punch CAMO brings purely cosmetic changes and brings the same engine choices that the standard range offers. The 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 87 bhp and 115 nm of torque and it can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The CNG unit can only be paired with the manual gearbox and makes 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

The Tata Punch has received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme, and it comes with multiple airbags, iTPMS, ABS with ESP, and ISOFIX mounts in the rear.

Suggested watch: Can Hyundai Creta's new rival shake up compact SUV segment?

Tata Punch recently got an update which include a refreshed variant lineup and additional features. Now starting at a price of 6.13 lakh, the 2024 Tata Punch added three new variants Adventure S, Adventure + S and Pure (O). The SUV now offers 10 variants overall in its ICE avatar. Tata Punch is currently one of the best-selling cars in India. It had led the list of cars sold in the country for a few months this year.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 16:14 PM IST

