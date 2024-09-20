2024 Tata Punch: Variants explained

The Tata Punch recently got an update. The update included a refreshed variant lineup and additional features. Now starting at a price of ₹6.13 lakh, the 2024 Tata Punch does see the elimination of certain variants such as the Creative, Accomplished, Accomplished SR, and Pure Rhythm.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has added three new variants including Adventure S, Adventure + S and Pure (O). With this, the Tata Punch is now offered across 10 variants - Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure Sunroof, Adventure + Sunroof, Accomplished +, Accomplished + Sunroof, Creative +, and Creative + Sunroof.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch similar to before with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with either a 5 speed manual transmission or an AMT with a power output of 84 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Like before, the Tata Punch is also offered with a CNG option as well with the same engine configuration. However, with CNG the power output comes down to 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

2024 Tata Punch: Pure

The Tata Punch Pure, which is the entry level variant is priced at ₹6.13 lakh and is equipped with a host of safety and convenience features. These include dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control (ESP), and rear parking sensors. For added convenience, the Punch Pure offers intelligent start-stop technology, a 90-degree door opening for easy ingress and egress, and a tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

2024 Tata Punch: Pure (O)

The Tata Punch Pure (O), priced at ₹6.70 lakh, offers additional features over the standard Pure variant. These include wheel covers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, central remote locking with a flip key and power windows.

2024 Tata Punch Adventure

Moving up the ladder, the Tata Punch Adventure, priced at ₹7 lakh, further enhances the features list over the Pure (O) variant. It adds a parcel tray for storage, a four-speaker audio system, a 3.5-inch infotainment screen, body-coloured ORVMs and an anti-glare IRVM. Furthermore, the variant also gets added features like follow-me-home headlamps, a USB charging port and steering-mounted controls.

2024 Tata Punch: Adventure Rhythm

The Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm, priced at ₹7.35 lakh, offers a premium audio experience with the addition of two tweeters for enhanced sound clarity. It also includes a reverse parking camera, a larger 7-inch infotainment screen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2024 Tata Punch: Adventure S

The Tata Punch Adventure S is priced at ₹7.60 lakh. The variant offers a range of comfort and convenience features over the Rhythm variant. These include a height-adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, a shark fin antenna for improved signal reception and rear AC vents. The Tata Punch Adventure with sunroof also gets a rear USB charger, automatic headlamps, roof rails and a front armrest.

2024 Tata Punch: Adventure + S

The Tata Punch Adventure + S, priced at ₹8.10 lakh, offers a range of advanced features over the Adventure with Sunroof variant. These include a reverse parking camera, a Type-C fast charger, two tweeters, push-button start/stop, a larger 7-inch infotainment screen and a rear wiper and washer.

2024 Tata Punch: Accomplished +

The Tata Punch Accomplished + is priced at ₹8.30 lakh and offers a range of advanced features over the Adventure variant. These include cruise control, a shark fin antenna and front fog lamps. It further gets a larger 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, a cooled glove box, projector headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat and rear USB charger. The variant also gets a rear defogger, LED DRLs and LED tail light alongwith one-touch down driver's window for easy access.

2024 Tata Punch: Accomplished + S

The Tata Punch Accomplished + S, priced at ₹8.80 lakh, offers a range of additional features over the Accomplished + variant. These include roof rails, automatic headlamps, an electric sunroof and rain-sensing wipers.

2024 Tata Punch: Creative +

The Tata Punch Creative +, priced at ₹9 lakh and offers a range of premium features over the Accomplished + variant. These include a rear armrest, a leather gear knob, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy and a wireless charger for convenient device charging. It further gets rain-sensing wipers, a one-touch driver's window with anti-pinch, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a leather steering wheel, auto-folding ORVMs and puddle lamps.

2024 Tata Punch: Creative + S

The top of the line, Tata Punch Creative + S is priced at ₹9.50 lakh. For the extra rs 50,000 over the Creative + variant, the new variant offers electric sunroof.

