Tata Punch SUV gets updated feature list: Key highlights you need to know

Tata Motors has launched the updated Punch in India on Tuesday. The updated iteration of the Tata Punch comes available at a starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), while the pricing goes up to ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The homegrown automaker has claimed the updated Tata Punch comes with a host of segment leading features. Also, some of the features like the sunroof have been introduced to the lower variants of the Tata Punch, making these features more affordable to consumers.

While the updated version of Tata Punch has received a plethora of features, on the design front, the SUV remains same as the pre-update iteration. Also, on the mechanical front, the B-segment SUV continues to come available with the same powertrain.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at all the key highlights of the updated Tata Punch SUV.