HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Punch Gets Updated Feature List, Price Starts At 6.12 Lakh

Tata Punch gets updated feature list, price starts at 6.12 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 14:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Punch's updated version comes with segment-leading features and offers new sunroof variants.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch now comes with segment-leading features and offers new sunroof variants.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch now comes with segment-leading features and offers new sunroof variants.

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the updated Tata Punch, which is available at a starting price of 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the SUV goes up to 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the car manufacturer has said that the Tata Punch is available with benefits up to 18,000. The updated iteration of Tata Punch is available for booking online through the dedicated website of the automaker.

The homegrown auto major has said that Punch remains the highest selling car in India in FY25. Also, the carmaker has said that Tata Punch was the fastest SUV in the country to reach four lakh sales milestone in August 2024. Now, with the launch of the updated iteration ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors is expecting a sales boost for the Punch SUV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The updated Tata Punch comes with an upgraded feature list, which include some class-leading features. The SUV gets segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, armrest with grand console, rear AC vents, Type C fast USB charger.

Watch: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

Tata Motors has also announced that with these feature addition, the whole lineup of the Tata Punch has been upgraded with complete new variants in Accomplished and Creative persona. The automaker further stated that sunroof equipped variants of the Punch has become more affordable as the auto company has added new sunroof variants in Adventure persona.

Interestingly, the updated Tata Punch doesn't get any cosmetic changes, but only feature upgrades. On the powertrain front as well, it remains unchanged. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, drawing energy from a 1.2-litre motor. Transmission options for the car include both manual and AMT gearboxes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: Punch

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.