Tata Punch gets updated feature list, price starts at 6.12 lakh

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched the updated Tata Punch, which is available at a starting price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the SUV goes up to ₹9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the car manufacturer has said that the Tata Punch is available with benefits up to ₹18,000. The updated iteration of Tata Punch is available for booking online through the dedicated website of the automaker.

The homegrown auto major has said that Punch remains the highest selling car in India in FY25. Also, the carmaker has said that Tata Punch was the fastest SUV in the country to reach four lakh sales milestone in August 2024. Now, with the launch of the updated iteration ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors is expecting a sales boost for the Punch SUV.

The updated Tata Punch comes with an upgraded feature list, which include some class-leading features. The SUV gets segment-leading 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, armrest with grand console, rear AC vents, Type C fast USB charger.

Tata Motors has also announced that with these feature addition, the whole lineup of the Tata Punch has been upgraded with complete new variants in Accomplished and Creative persona. The automaker further stated that sunroof equipped variants of the Punch has become more affordable as the auto company has added new sunroof variants in Adventure persona.

Interestingly, the updated Tata Punch doesn't get any cosmetic changes, but only feature upgrades. On the powertrain front as well, it remains unchanged. The SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, drawing energy from a 1.2-litre motor. Transmission options for the car include both manual and AMT gearboxes.

