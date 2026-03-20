Interested in Skoda Kushaq facelift? Here's the claimed fuel efficiency figure

Skoda Auto India has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the updated Kushaq ahead of its price announcement on March 21 , 2026. The facelifted SUV, first showcased in January this year, is currently open for bookings for a token amount of ₹15,000.

Fuel efficiency is something that Indian consumers are always interested in. Now, the brand has revealed its claimed figures. The 1.0-litre TSI engine returns 19.66 kmpl with the six-speed manual and 19.09 kmpl with the newly introduced eight-speed torque converter automatic. The larger 1.5-litre TSI, paired with the seven-speed DSG, delivers a claimed 18.72 kmpl. However, it is important to note that the real-world fuel efficiency will be lower than these figures. Moreover, these turbo petrol engines are quite sensitive to throttle inputs and the way the driver is driving.

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A significant update is the introduction of the new eight-speed automatic gearbox, which joins the existing six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission options. This addition is expected to broaden the SUV’s appeal, especially among buyers seeking a smoother and more conventional automatic driving experience.

The updated Kushaq will be available in five trims: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.

Inside, the layout remains largely unchanged, but the SUV now features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an updated interface for the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. New features include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a rear seat massage function.

Exterior updates are subtle, including slimmer LED headlamps, a revised grille with an integrated light strip, and updated bumpers. At the rear, connected Skoda lettering and a roof-mounted spoiler complete the changes.

Once launched, the Kushaq will continue to rival models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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