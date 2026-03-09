Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Overview

The Skoda Kushaq facelift marks the first major update to Skoda Auto India’s mid-size SUV since its introduction, bringing a refreshed design, an expanded feature list and enhanced ownership benefits, while retaining the existing mechanical package. Unveiled for the Indian market, the updated Kushaq focuses on visual and technology-led improvements aimed at keeping the model competitive in one of the most crowded SUV segments. Pre-bookings for the Skoda Kushaq facelift are now open, with the official launch scheduled for March. As part of this update, Skoda has also introduced a new top-spec Monte Carlo variant and is offering a complimentary 4-year Super Care warranty, extendable up to six years, across the Kushaq range.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Price

Skoda Auto India has not yet announced the official prices of the Kushaq facelift. Pricing details are expected to be revealed closer to the March launch, alongside the full variant-wise breakdown, including the newly introduced Monte Carlo trim.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Launch Date

The Skoda Kushaq facelift has been unveiled in India, with its market launch slated for March. Pre-bookings have already commenced across Skoda dealerships and online platforms.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variants & Colours

The facelifted Kushaq continues with a familiar variant structure, now expanded to include a new range-topping Monte Carlo variant. This trim adds distinct styling elements that set it apart from the standard versions. Skoda has not yet disclosed the complete list of colour options for the facelifted model, which is expected to be announced at the time of the price reveal.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Specs & Features

Visually, the Skoda Kushaq facelift receives a comprehensive lighting upgrade, with LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps and LED fog lamps now standard across all variants. Sequential rear turn indicators have been added, enhancing the SUV’s on-road presence. Higher trims feature an illuminated front grille light band and illuminated Škoda lettering at the rear, while alloy wheels are now offered as standard across the lineup, contributing to a more premium appearance.

Inside the cabin, the facelift brings notable technology and comfort enhancements. The SUV now gets a larger digital instrument cluster, with top variants featuring a 10.25-inch fully digital cockpit. The touchscreen infotainment system measures 25.6 cm and now integrates an AI companion powered by Google, adding to its connected tech appeal. Comfort levels have been improved with the introduction of 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation on select variants, while a first-in-segment rear seat massager has also been added. Leatherette upholstery continues to be offered on higher trims.

In terms of convenience features, Skoda has made the sunroof a standard fitment across the Kushaq range, with a panoramic sunroof reserved for higher variants. Additional features such as rain-sensing wipers, defoggers, auto-dimming IRVMs and rear wipers are now standard, strengthening the overall value proposition of the facelifted model.

Mechanically, the Kushaq facelift remains unchanged. It continues to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform and retains the same suspension setup. Engine options include the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include an 8-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DSG, depending on the engine variant. A key update is the introduction of all-wheel disc brakes for the 1.5-litre variants, aimed at improving braking performance.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Safety

Safety continues to be a strong focus for the Skoda Kushaq facelift. The SUV retains its 5-star GNCAP safety rating and now offers six airbags as standard across all variants. Front parking sensors have been added, while higher trims feature over 40 active and passive safety features, reinforcing the Kushaq’s positioning as one of the safer options in its segment.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Offers & Deals

Skoda is offering a complimentary 4-year Super Care warranty on the Kushaq facelift, which can be extended up to six years. Further details regarding launch-specific offers, finance schemes or exchange benefits are expected to be announced closer to the official launch.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Rivals

In the Indian market, the Skoda Kushaq facelift continues to compete against mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. With its refreshed design, expanded feature list and enhanced warranty package, the facelifted Kushaq aims to strengthen Skoda’s presence in this highly competitive segment.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 - 1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.09 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    114 - 148 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    491 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    178 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variants

Skoda Kushaq Facelift price is expected to start at ₹ 11 Lakhs and will go up to ₹ 19 Lakhs. Skoda Kushaq Facelift is expected to come in 13 variants. Top variant will be Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG.
13 Variants Available
UPCOMING
Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
UPCOMING
Kushaq Facelift Classic Plus 1.0 TSI AT
₹11.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
UPCOMING
Kushaq Facelift Signature 1.0 TSI MT
₹14.59 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Images

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Image 1
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Image 2
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Image 3
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Image 4

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Colours

Skoda Kushaq Facelift is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Candy White
Cherry Red
Deep Black
Brilliant Silver
Carbon Steel
Lava Blue
Shimla Green
Steel Grey
Candy white

Skoda Kushaq Facelift User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
4Comfort
Write an Opinion

User Reviews

Premium Design & Powerful Engine
The new look of the Skoda Kushaq is impressive from both the front and the rear. However, the facelift still misses a few important features like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and physical AC controls. It also feels slightly smaller in size compared to some of its competitors.
By: Rishabh (Feb 17, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque178-250
Mileage19.76 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999-1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
View all Kushaq Facelift specs and features

