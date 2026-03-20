|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|19.76 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT, equipped with a 1.0 TSI and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.76 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT is available in 8 colour options: Candy White, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.
The Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.