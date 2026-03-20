|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|18.86 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG is available in 8 colour options: Candy White, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Ambient Interior Lighting, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.