2026 Tata Punch.ev First Drive Review: More Punch Better Value

Tata Motors has given the Punch.ev a meaningful refresh for the Indian market, positioning the micro electric SUV more strongly in what is still a relatively small EV segment. But this update goes beyond a cosmetic facelift. The real story lies underneath, where Tata has introduced larger battery packs along with a new cell geometry designed to improve efficiency. These changes alone make the updated Punch.ev a far more sensible and competitive proposition than before.

One of the most significant developments is the introduction of Tata’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which debuts on the Punch.ev. This pricing structure dramatically alters the car’s entry point. Under BaaS, the Punch.ev can be bought for as low as ₹6.49 lakh, with the battery rented separately at ₹2.6 per kilometre. The base Smart variant with the 30 kWh battery is eligible for this scheme. Tata assumes a minimum usage of 60 km per day, which translates to a fixed monthly battery rental of ₹4,680. For many urban buyers considering their first EV, this lower upfront cost could make the Punch.ev considerably more accessible.

Even for buyers who prefer full battery ownership, Tata has adjusted pricing. The range-topping Empowered Plus S Long Range variant, which previously cost ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), is now priced at ₹12.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with an introductory offer. At the lower end of the range, prices have also dropped from ₹9.99 lakh to ₹9.69 lakh. The variant lineup continues with Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ S trims.

2026 Tata Punch.ev Exterior Changes:

Exterior updates on the Tata Punch.ev include redesigned tail lamps and revised cladding finished in grey

Visually, the Punch.ev retains its familiar stance but features a few subtle updates. The front design has been cleaned up with the removal of certain panels on the nose, giving it a neater look. The tail lamps have been redesigned as well, adding a touch of freshness to the rear. Another thoughtful change is the replacement of the earlier black cladding with a grey finish around the car. The idea here is simple, black plastic tends to fade over time, whereas the grey tone should age more gracefully. Tata has also introduced a few new colour options, although the Punch.ev largely maintains the same road presence as before.

2026 Tata Punch.ev Interior Updates:

Inside, the Tata Punch.ev now features a brighter Adventure Grey cabin theme replacing the earlier all-black interior

Step inside and the most noticeable update is the new Adventure Grey interior theme, which replaces the earlier all-black cabin. The lighter colour scheme instantly makes the interior feel brighter and more spacious. Apart from that, the overall layout remains familiar. The 10.25-inch infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital instrument display continue unchanged, and the rotary drive selector is also carried forward.

The dashboard of the Tata Punch.ev continues with dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster

The seats remain the same as before, but there are a few smaller refinements around the cabin. The window controls now feature metallic-finish toggle switches, which feel more premium than the earlier units. Importantly, despite the introduction of a larger battery pack, cabin space remains unchanged. The floor height hasn’t increased and passenger room hasn’t been compromised, which reflects careful engineering.

The Harman infotainment display features wireless connectivity, built-in apps, multiple voice assistants and a 360-degree camera system

In terms of features, the Punch.ev was already well-equipped and the update doesn’t add much more. However, the car still offers a strong package for the segment. Highlights include a Harman 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, built-in apps, multiple voice assistants and a 360-degree camera system. The digital driver’s display can also project navigation maps. Other features include cruise control, an air purifier, an auto-dimming IRVM and a sunroof. Interestingly, ambient lighting has been removed from the feature list.

While the Punch.ev scores big on features, the quality of some materials inside the cabin may not impress every buyer. For instance, the plastic tray in the frunk feels rather flimsy and doesn’t quite match the expectations one would typically have from a Tata product. A similar impression comes from the inner door handle on the tailgate, which could have been finished better.

2026 Tata Punch.ev: Powertrain Updates

Power outputs have been revised, with the 30 kWh battery variant delivering 88 bhp and the 40 kWh variant churni ng out 129 bhp. Both are rated for 154 Nm of torque

Beyond the cosmetic updates, the powertrain outputs have also been revised. The smaller battery version now produces 88 hp, while the larger battery variant delivers 129 hp, with torque rated at 154 Nm for both versions. From the driver’s seat, however, the Punch.ev continues to feel like the same straightforward, easy-to-drive daily commuter it has always been.

Despite its compact size and modest power figures, the Punch.ev still feels brisk off the line thanks to the instant torque characteristic of electric motors. Acceleration is smooth and linear, which makes it particularly well suited for city driving. Personally, I find driving modes somewhat unnecessary unless a car has a truly high-performance powertrain, but if you do wish to use them, the Punch.ev offers three modes — Eco, City and Sport. Eco mode remains perfectly usable for everyday urban driving, while Sport mode delivers the sharpest response.

Range has improved thanks to the updated battery packs and efficiency tweaks. Tata now claims 375 km of MIDC range for the 30 kWh battery and 468 km for the 40 kWh version. In real-world conditions, the company estimates 260–275 km for the smaller battery and 335–355 km for the larger one under its C75 standard.

2026 Tata Punch.ev: Ride Quality And Comfort

If the Punch.ev’s design or road presence doesn’t immediately win you over, its ride quality likely will. This continues to be one of the car’s strongest attributes. The suspension is tuned to maintain stable driving dynamics while delivering consistent comfort across varying road conditions, and in that respect the Punch.ev truly excels. It offers a surprisingly mature ride for a car of this size. The springs are stiffer than those on the petrol Punch to support the additional battery weight, yet the overall ride remains comfortable. The lower centre of gravity created by the battery pack also helps the car feel planted, aided further by the slightly firmer suspension setup. The steering is light and offers a reasonable level of feedback, making the car easy to place on the road.

The final word:

With this latest update, the Punch.ev has evolved into a more mature product. It now offers better value, with a more competitive price, a larger battery pack and cleaner styling. The car clearly feels like it has been designed with Indian buyers in mind, addressing the specific needs of everyday urban mobility. It remains an easy car to live with, simple to drive, convenient to operate and relatively straightforward to maintain. The availability of an extended warranty further strengthens its appeal and makes it a smarter buy than before.

That said, if Tata manages to improve the perceived quality of certain materials and overall fit and finish, the Punch.ev could very well become a standout offering in its segment.

First Published Date: