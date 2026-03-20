hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsSkodaKushaqMonte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG
KushaqPriceMileageSpecifications
Skoda Kushaq Front Left View
1/27
Skoda Kushaq Front Right View
2/27
Skoda Kushaq Front View
3/27
Skoda Kushaq Front View 1
4/27
Skoda Kushaq Headlight
5/27
Skoda Kushaq Rear View
View all Images
6/27

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
21.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Skoda Kushaq Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage18.86 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Kushaq specs and features

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Prices

The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG, equipped with a 1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Mileage

All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.86 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Colours

The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG is available in 8 colour options: Candy White, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Engine and Transmission

The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm of torque.

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Specs & Features

The Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Price

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG

₹21.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
1,89,900
Insurance
82,643
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,72,043
EMI@46,686/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.86 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 5000-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.5 TSI with Active Cylinder Technology
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.68 seconds
Driving Range
943 km
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
491 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
188 mm
Length
4225 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1612 mm
Width
1760 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Ruby Red and Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG EMI
EMI42,017 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,54,838
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,54,838
Interest Amount
5,66,188
Payable Amount
25,21,026

Skoda Kushaq other Variants

Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹12.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,000
RTO
1,06,900
Insurance
45,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,21,767
EMI@26,261/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹14.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,69,000
RTO
1,26,900
Insurance
52,377
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,48,777
EMI@31,140/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,59,000
RTO
1,45,900
Insurance
59,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,64,438
EMI@35,775/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,000
RTO
1,47,400
Insurance
59,563
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,81,463
EMI@36,141/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,59,000
RTO
1,55,900
Insurance
62,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,77,943
EMI@38,215/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,74,000
RTO
1,57,400
Insurance
63,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,94,969
EMI@38,581/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI MT

₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
1,67,900
Insurance
66,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,14,149
EMI@41,143/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT

₹20.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,59,000
RTO
1,75,900
Insurance
69,554
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,04,954
EMI@43,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT

₹20.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,89,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
70,605
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,39,005
EMI@43,826/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,000
RTO
1,87,900
Insurance
81,906
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,306
EMI@46,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Skoda Kushaq Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsHector
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
+5
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsDuster
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsTaigun
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsCurvv
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsVictoris

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Skoda Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Skoda Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

18 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details