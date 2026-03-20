|Engine
|999 cc
|Mileage
|18.09 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT, equipped with a 1.0 TSI and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹20.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.09 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT is available in 8 colour options: Candy White, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.
The Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.