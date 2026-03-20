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Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Skoda Kushaq Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage19.76 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Kushaq specs and features

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Prices

The Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT, equipped with a 1.0 TSI and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Mileage

All variants of the Kushaq deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.76 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Colours

The Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT is available in 8 colour options: Candy White, Cherry Red, Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Shimla Green, Steel Grey.

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Engine and Transmission

The Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT is powered by a 999 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm and 178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm of torque.

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Kushaq's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Renault Duster priced between ₹10.49 Lakhs - 18.71 Lakhs.

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Specs & Features

The Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Cruise Control and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Price

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,59,000
RTO
1,45,900
Insurance
59,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,64,438
EMI@35,775/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.76 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1.0 TSI
Driving Range
988 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
16.56 seconds
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 60 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
491 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4225 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm
Height
1612 mm
Width
1760 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Skoda Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI MT EMI
EMI32,198 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,97,994
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,97,994
Interest Amount
4,33,870
Payable Amount
19,31,864

Skoda Kushaq other Variants

Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT

₹12.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,69,000
RTO
1,06,900
Insurance
45,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,21,767
EMI@26,261/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kushaq Classic Plus 1.0 TSI AT

₹14.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,69,000
RTO
1,26,900
Insurance
52,377
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,48,777
EMI@31,140/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT

₹16.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,74,000
RTO
1,47,400
Insurance
59,563
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,81,463
EMI@36,141/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Signature 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,59,000
RTO
1,55,900
Insurance
62,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,77,943
EMI@38,215/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI AT

₹17.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,74,000
RTO
1,57,400
Insurance
63,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,94,969
EMI@38,581/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI MT

₹19.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
1,67,900
Insurance
66,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,14,149
EMI@41,143/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.0 TSI AT

₹20.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,59,000
RTO
1,75,900
Insurance
69,554
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,04,954
EMI@43,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI AT

₹20.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,89,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
70,605
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,39,005
EMI@43,826/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Prestige 1.5 TSI DSG

₹21.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,000
RTO
1,87,900
Insurance
81,906
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,49,306
EMI@46,197/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG

₹21.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
1,89,900
Insurance
82,643
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,72,043
EMI@46,686/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Skoda Kushaq Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsHector
Renault Duster

Renault Duster

10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
+5
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsDuster
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsTaigun
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsCurvv
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
KushaqvsVictoris

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