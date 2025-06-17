India-bound New-gen Audi Q3 makes global debut with Matrix LED tech, hybrid engines

Audi AG has taken the wraps off the third-generation Q3 globally, bringing all-new styling, tech, and new hybrid engines to the mix. The Audi Q3 is one of the most successful SUVs on sale from the Ingolstadt automaker, with over two million units sold since the first-generation model arrived. The latest Audi Q3 borrows cues from the bigger Q5 with the sporty design language and gets the Matrix LED and OLED technology for its lighting systems, previously restricted to the bigger models. Moreover, the compact luxury SUV is now available in mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options.

New-gen Audi Q3: Design

The latest-gen Audi Q3 looks like a shrunken Q5 with the larger single-frame honeycomb mesh grille at the front, flanked by the split headlamps with the Matrix LED technology. The pixel-shaped LED DRLs look futuristic, while the Matrix headlamps positioned below come with 25,600 micro-LEDs that maximise illumination.

The new Q3 gets the massive single-frame grille and split headlamps with the pixels-shaped LED DRLs, and Matrix LED headlamps

The profile remains true to the Q3 and is proportionate with several sharp cuts along the side. The window line extends around the D-pillar and blends well into the rear windscreen, while the roofline has a sloping effect at the rear, albeit without eating into the rear headroom. The side skirts are now finished in body colour, while the window trim is finished in black for a sporty look. Audi offers a range of wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

The rear sports an equally sporty appearance as the front, with the split-light setup, followed by the connected bar sitting lower, similar to the new-generation Audi A6. The taillights come with OLED technology (optional) and offer up to six graphics, while the four rings logo is illuminated as well. The bumper looks more aggressive while hiding the exhaust tips on the SUV.

The connected taillights on the new Q3 are similar to the new-gen Audi A6

New-gen Audi Q3: Cabin

The cabin gets an all-new layout, ditching the vertically stacked screens. The new dashboard features an 11.9-inch digital instrument console, complemented by a new 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, angled towards the driver. The new infotainment unit runs on Android Automotive OS, bringing more seamless connectivity for Android phone users. It does get wireless Apple CarPlay as well. Other upgrades include the new three-spoke steering wheel with capacitive touch buttons. The gear selector has now moved from the centre console to behind the wheel, similar to Mercedes-Benz cars, liberating more storage space between the seats.

The cabin gets an all-new dashboard with the three-spoke steering wheel, while the infotainment system runs on the Android Automotive OS

New-gen Audi Q3: Tech

Apart from the latest Matrix and OLED lighting technology, the third-generation Q3 comes with additional technology, including a more advanced ADAS system with active support at speeds up to 210 kmph. The new ADAS tech will also support lane change assists in excess of 90 kmph. The new assistance systems use cloud-based data to actively maintain a lane even when there are no lane markings. That said, the feature is available as a subscription after the first three years.

The new Q3 goes big on tech with advanced ADAS and even an Emergency Assistant that will self-steer the SUV to the side of the road if the driver is unresponsive

The new Q3 also features the Emergency Assistant that will be able to self-steer the SUV to the shoulder of the road, in case the driver becomes unresponsive. This system will provide auditory, visual, and haptic warnings, including brake jolts, before pulling the car to the side of the road. Furthermore, the system will inform emergency services if the driver does not respond to any warnings.

New-gen Audi Q3: Engines

The new Q3 will be available with turbo petrol and diesel mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, depending on the market. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will come with 148 bhp and 320 Nm with cylinder deactivation tech. There will also be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol churning out 261 bhp and 400 Nm that sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel drive system. Diesel power will come from the 2.0-litre oil burner tuned for 148 bhp and 360 Nm, sending power to the front wheels. All three engines will come paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The new Q3 will be available in 2 turbo petrol, 1 diesel, and PHEV powertrain options, depending on the market

Audi will also offer the Q3 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) in select markets with the 1.5-litre TFSI motor producing 114 bhp and 330 Nm, coupled with an electric motor churning out a combined output of 268 bhp and 400 Nm. The PHEV model uses a 25.7 kWh battery pack that delivers an EV-only range of up to 119 km.

New-Gen Audi Q3: India Launch & Rivals

The next-generation Audi Q3 is slated to go on sale in Europe in the last quarter of 2025 (October - December). The luxury SUV will make its way to the Indian market sometime in 2026 and is likely to be locally assembled. The new-generation Q3 will continue to compete against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Range Rover Evoque, and Lexus NX. However, the segment also has full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq at similar price points. Expect the new Q3 to witness a bump in price when it arrives next year.

