Audi A4 Signature Edition launched in India at 57.11 lakh. Check details

The Audi A4 Signature Edition has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹57.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The new special edition model is based on the existing Technology trim. The Signature Edition includes a set of factory-fitted accessories and minor design enhancements but retains the core mechanical and equipment package of the standard A4.

Based on the existing Technology trim, the Audi A4 Signature Edition gets set of factory-fitted accessories and minor design enhancements.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Design

Aesthetically, the Signature Edition makes a couple of modifications designed to distinguish it from the standard models. Exterior modifications include Audi rings decals, LED entry lights casting the Audi logo, and dynamic wheel hub caps. There's also a added spoiler lip for improved aerodynamics, and a special paint finish on the alloy wheels to distinguish it from the standard model.

Inside, the cabin receives a natural grey wood oak decorative inlay, which replaces the standard trim, and a custom key cover is part of the additional kit. The Audi Genuine Accessories package also includes stainless steel pedal covers and a fragrance dispenser.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Features

The Signature Edition doesn’t alter the primary feature list of the Technology variant. It continues to offer the 25.65 cm MMI touchscreen infotainment system, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, navigation with voice commands, and Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 19 speakers.

Convenience features such as three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory for the driver, and ambient interior lighting with 30 colour options are carried over. Additionally, the Park Assist function with a 360-degree camera has been added, offering extra assistance in urban parking scenarios.

Audi A4 Signature Edition: Specifications

The powertrain is the same. The A4 Signature Edition gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (TFSI) engine that makes 204 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The sedan clocks 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 241 kmph. It also gets a 12V mild-hybrid system that delivers regenerative braking and less jarring engine starts, mainly to assist fuel efficiency and ease engine load in traffic conditions.

