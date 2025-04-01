Audi India registers 17% growth in sales in Q1 2025, retails 1,223 units

Audi India reported sales for the first quarter of 2025 (January - March), and the German luxury carmaker retailed 1,223 units. The automaker registered a 17 per cent hike in volumes year-on-year compared to the same period in 2024. Audi attributed the success to its popular-selling models, the Q7 and Q8, and the rest of the range.

The strong growth marker comes on the back of Audi recently celebrating the sale of 100,000 cars in India since its inception. The automaker revealed that it managed to navigate supply challenges in 2024, which resulted in low sales in the last calendar year, and the company is looking to capitalise on the growing demand for luxury offerings in the Indian market this year.

The Audi RS Q8 facelift was the brand's most recent launch and is already sold out till Q3 2025

Audi Q7 and Q8 drive growth

Speaking about the sales in Q1 2025, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are pleased to commence 2025 on a positive note with our result of the first quarter. This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio. Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products and experiences, as we strive for a positive performance in the year ahead."

With respect to Audi’s pre-owned car business, Audi Approved Plus, the automaker revealed a 23 per cent growth in volumes in Q1 2025, when compared to the same quarter in 2024. The used car business is spread across major cities with 26 facilities operational pan India. The brand plans to further expand its used car network and bring its cars to customers at more accessible price points.

Audi India has a sizeable lineup of offerings, from the A4, A5 Sportback, and A6 sedans, to the Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, and the RS Q8. The company also has a range of electric offerings, including the Q8 e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The brand has more models lined up for launch, right from the next-generation A5, next-gen Q5, Q6 e-tron, and A6 e-tron that will grace Indian roads in the coming years.

