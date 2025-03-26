HT Auto
Audi's Most Affordable Electric Vehicle To Be Launched In 2026, Will Rival Mercedes Cla Ev

Audi’s most affordable electric vehicle to be launched in 2026, will rival Mercedes CLA EV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 13:59 PM
  • The upcoming most affordable EV from Audi has been fast-tracked to 2026 for a global launch from the previous plan to introduce the model in 2027. It's likely to share underpinnings with a VW Group model.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The launch of Audi's most accessible electric offering has been moved up from 2027 to 2026 globally
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The launch of Audi's most accessible electric offering has been moved up from 2027 to 2026 globally (Image used for representational purpose)

Audi AG has an expansive lineup of electric offerings in its stable but the automaker has mostly pandered to the premium end of the e-mobility space. That could change starting next as the German luxury carmaker is gearing up to introduce its most affordable electric vehicle yet. While details are scarce about the new offering, Gernot Döllner, CEO - Audi AG, has spilled new information about the launch timeline.

Audi's most affordable EV launch moved up to 2026

Speaking to German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, Döllner revealed that Audi’s most accessible EV launch has been fast-tracked to 2026. The model was initially slated to arrive globally in 2027. The Audi CEO also disclosed that the new EV will be built at the brand’s facility in Ingolstadt, Germany. The carmaker is tight-lipped about its most affordable EV, and the upcoming model is likely to share its underpinnings with an existing Volkswagen Group offering.

Also Read : Audi revises EV-only plans, embraces hybrids and new combustion engine vehicles

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA
The upcoming Audi EV will take on the new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV as well as models like the BMW iX1
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA
The upcoming Audi EV will take on the new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV as well as models like the BMW iX1

Audi could base its new electric offering on either the Volkswagen ID. 3 or ID. 2 models. While the ID. 3 has been on sale for a while now, the ID. 2 sounds like a more plausible offering. Volkswagen will debut the production-spec ID. 2 next year globally, and Audi could have its more premium version sharing the same underpinnings. The Volkswagen ID.2all concept was unveiled in 2023 and is based on the MEB Entry platform with a powerful electric motor churning out 223 bhp and a range of 450 km (WLTP). VW said that the production version would be as spacious as the Golf and as affordable as the Polo.

Will rival the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV, BMW iX1

The MEB Entry platform would help Audi price the model more effectively while sharing costs. Given the brand’s electric offensive has been lackluster in sales in recent years, a more affordable EV is what it needs. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz has the new CLA EV lined up, while BMW has models like the iX1 in the entry space. Currently, Audi’s most accessible EV is the Q4 e-tron.

Audi’s most affordable EV is likely to arrive by 2026 globally, while India is likely to be on the cards in addition to global markets. Expect the model to arrive by the end of 2026 or in 2027. More details on the body styles, range, and features will be available only next year.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 13:59 PM IST
TAGS: Audi etron Audi etron Audi India Audi Cars Audi EV Mercedes Benz CLA EV

