2026 Skoda Slavia facelift launch confirmed for August 18

Skoda Auto India is all set to unveil the updated Slavia sedan on August 18, 2026. The facelifted premium sedan is expected to receive cosmetic revisions, feature additions and a few mechanical changes, bringing it in line with the recently updated Kushaq SUV.

What will change on the outside?

The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to get a sharper front-end design with a revised grille, redesigned LED headlamps and updated front and rear bumpers. New alloy wheel designs and refreshed tail lamp detailing are also likely to be part of the update, giving the sedan a more contemporary appearance while retaining its familiar silhouette.

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Cabin to get more technology

Inside, the overall dashboard layout is expected to remain largely unchanged. However, Skoda is likely to introduce a larger 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, updated seat upholstery and front parking sensors. The company could also add a rear-seat massage function, a feature that was introduced with the facelifted Kushaq earlier this year.

Level 2 ADAS

One of the biggest expected upgrades on the Slavia facelift is the addition of a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. However, it is highly unlikely that Skoda will offer ADAS. This is because even with the Kushaq facelift, the brand didn't add ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist. It is important to note that rivals of the Slavia do come with ADAS.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units

Mechanical revisions expected

The facelift is also expected to bring changes under the bonnet. While the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine is likely to continue with the existing 7-speed DSG gearbox, the 1.0-litre TSI engine will replace its current 6-speed torque converter automatic with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Manual gearbox options are expected to continue.

Rivals

Once launched, the updated Skoda Slavia will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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