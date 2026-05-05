2026 Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO spec comparison: prices, features, safety
The Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO compete closely with diverse turbocharged engines and premium cabins. While Venue offers curved displays, the 3XO features a segment-leading panoramic sunroof and superior torque
The sub-compact SUVs have been a popular space owing to the segment’s affordability, coupled with an SUV-like stance and feature-rich cabins. While Hyundai offers plenty of features in its offerings, Mahindra isn’t far off. The Indian automaker is offering feature-rich SUVs in India, going head-to-head against Hyundai. The Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO are direct rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. How will they fare against each other? Let’s find out:
Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine
The Hyundai Venue is offered with three different engine options: a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.4 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.
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The Mahindra XUV 3XO, similar to the Hyundai Venue, is offered with three different engine options: a 1.2L turbocharged multi-point fuel injection petrol engine producing approximately 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, a 1.2L turbocharged intercooled gasoline direct injection producing 128.7 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.
Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Dimensions
The Hyundai Venue measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, on the other hand, measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,821 mm in width, and 1,647 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
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Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features
The Hyundai Venue is one of the most feature-rich cars in the sub-compact SUV space. Its feature list includes a dual-tone theme of dark navy with dove grey, a twin 12.3-inch curved panoramic display that integrates the digital instrument cluster and digital infotainment system, a terrazzo-textured dashboard, ambient lighting, a redesigned centre console, dual-tone leather seats, four-way power adjustment for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, and rear air vents, among others.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is no pushover when it comes to features. The XUV 3XO is equipped with features, including a panoramic sunroof, a 10.24-inch floating touchscreen and a 10.24-inch digital driver display, AdrenoX operating system, paired with a high-end seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a wireless charging pad, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera system, among others.
Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price
The Hyundai Venue is priced at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced at ₹7.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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