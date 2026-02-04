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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
53.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Volkswagen Tayron Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Tayron specs and features

Tayron R-Line

Tayron R-Line Prices

The Tayron R-Line, equipped with a 2.0 TSI EVO (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹53.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tayron R-Line Mileage

All variants of the Tayron offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tayron R-Line Colours

The Tayron R-Line is available in 7 colour options: Cipressino Green Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Night Shade Blue Metallic, Oryx White Mother Of Pearl, Oyster Silver Metallic, Ultra Violet Metallic.

Tayron R-Line Engine and Transmission

The Tayron R-Line is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm of torque.

Tayron R-Line vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tayron's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Kodiaq priced between ₹36.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs or the Nissan X-Trail priced ₹48.2 Lakhs.

Tayron R-Line Specs & Features

The Tayron R-Line has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlights, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price

Tayron R-Line

₹53.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,99,000
RTO
4,80,235
Insurance
1,32,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
53,11,826
EMI@1,14,172/mo
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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 TSI EVO (Turbocharged Stratified Injection)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (145/85R18)
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with coil spring & McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
255 / 45 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4792 mm
Wheelbase
2789 mm
Kerb Weight
1864 kg
Height
1665 mm
Width
1866 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
61 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Offroad, Snow
Drive Modes Count
6
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All (with pinch guard) Power Windows; All One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning + Auto Braking; Vehicle Detection (4-Wheeler); Pedestrian Detection
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line EMI
EMI1,02,755 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
47,80,643
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
47,80,643
Interest Amount
13,84,637
Payable Amount
61,65,280

Volkswagen Tayron other Variants

Tayron Life

₹48.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,99,000
RTO
4,48,900
Insurance
1,93,376
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,41,776
EMI@1,04,069/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Volkswagen Tayron Alternatives

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

36.99 - 46.99 Lakhs
+1
TayronvsKodiaq
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

48.2 Lakhs
TayronvsX-Trail
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
+2
TayronvsFortuner
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
TayronvsFortuner Legender

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