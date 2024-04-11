HT Auto

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor On Road Price in Moga

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Left Side
1/27
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Rear Left View
2/27
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Taillight
3/27
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Fog Lamp
4/27
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Headlight
5/27
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Side Mirror Body
View all Images
6/27
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Moga
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in Moga

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor on road price in Moga starts from Rs. 8.80 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor top variant goes up to Rs. 10.22 Lakhs in Moga. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 8.80 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 9.78 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT₹ 9.82 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT₹ 10.22 Lakhs
...Read More

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Variant Wise Price List in Moga

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,500
RTO
63,145
Insurance
42,490
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Moga)
8,79,635
EMI@18,907/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
S 1.2 Petrol MT
₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
E 1.2 CNG MT
₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Price in Moga
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bolero Neo Plus Price in Moga
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check Nexon CNG details
View similar Cars
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Punch Price in Moga
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Exter Price in Moga
Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch CNG

7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Punch CNG Price in Moga

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This crossover comes as the latest product under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison
11 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and this crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet among others.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose
11 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Which one to choose
9 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
Planning to buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are the variants explained
8 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with few cosmetic changes when compared to the Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained
4 Apr 2024
View all
 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Videos

Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
3 Apr 2024
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 71.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW 5 Series 2024

BMW 5 Series 2024

70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details