Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor updated: Here are 5 things you should know before buying
- Toyota updates Urban Cruiser Taisor with new Bluish Black colour and six standard airbags across all variants, improving on safety, style, and competitiveness in its segment.
Toyota has rolled out two major updates to the Urban Cruiser Taisor: a new ‘Bluish Black’ exterior shade and making six airbags standard across all variants. The newly introduced ‘Bluish Black’ colour, available on select trims, adds a tinge of uniqueness for newer buyers.
Backed by a 3-year/100,000 km standard warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km), along with Toyota’s Express Maintenance and 24x7 roadside assistance, the Urban Cruiser Taisor starts at a price of ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom).
Why does this update matter?
With competition in the compact SUV segment intensifying, the addition of six standard airbags and a fresh colour choice gives the Taisor a stronger safety edge and a refreshed showroom appeal. It helps the Taisor gain a sure-footed grip in the market where other similar offerings felt safer before the update. This move is also likely to appeal to both new buyers and loyalists looking for a compact urban SUV.
Where does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor fit in the Indian market?
Launched in early 2024, the Urban Cruiser Taisor marked Toyota’s entry into the premium end of the sub-4-metre SUV segment. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx but carrying Toyota’s design cues, the Taisor positions itself as a youthful, tech-loaded, and fuel-efficient choice. Since launch, the Taisor has garnered attention for its refined driving experience and versatile feature set.
Which variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will get six airbags?
In a notable enhancement, all Taisor variants, including E, S, S+, G, and V, will now come equipped with six airbags as standard. This includes dual front airbags, two side airbags, and two curtain airbags. Other than this, the safety feature list already includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Hold Assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Which engines and transmission does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor feature?
The Taisor is offered in two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre K-Series for efficiency and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit for added performance, delivering mileage of up to 22.79 kmpl. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT, and 6-speed automatic.
Also check these Cars
What are some highlight features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor?
Exterior highlights include LED headlamps with twin DRLs, a trapezoidal chrome-accented grille, and sleek body lines. Inside, customers get a premium dual-tone cabin, rear AC vents, 60:40 split rear seats, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Convenience features include cruise control, paddle shifters (AT), wireless charging, and Toyota i-Connect with smartwatch and voice assistant compatibility.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week