HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Launched. Check What's New

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition launched. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 13:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The special edition of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available across the turbo petrol lineup. 1.0L Turbo is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmis
...
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, equipped with the TGA package, will feature several stylish enhancements. It includes front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red, premium door sill guards and more
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, equipped with the TGA package, will feature several stylish enhancements. It includes front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red, premium door sill guards and more

In view of the festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the limited edition Urban Cruiser Taisor. Available across the turbo petrol lineup of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, the limited edition version gets a special Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package at an additional cost of 20,160. Notably, the offer is applicableuntil 31st October 2024 across all Toyota dealerships.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, equipped with the TGA package, will feature several stylish enhancements. It includes front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red, premium door sill guards and chrome garnishes for the headlamps and front grille. Additionally, the vehicle will sport body side mouldings and premium door visors. For added convenience, all-weather 3D mats and a welcome door lamp are also part of the package.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Camry 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition launched. Check what's new)

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Following the recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festive Edition, we are excited to offer the Urban Cruiser Taisor Festive Edition, designed to bring something fresh and exciting to this festive season. We are confident that our customers will find great value in this new addition."

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Specs and features

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets exact proportion like the Fronx, however sports certain unique design elements. The Toyota coupe-styled subcompact SUV gets a new and bolder honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, new twin LED DRLs with the imposing Toyota logo in the centre.

The SUV also gets tweaked LED taillights that connect via a light bar on the boot, while there are also restyled alloy wheels on the model. The Taisor retains the raked rear windscreen that gives the model its stylish appearance.

(Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor first drive review: Just another rebadge?)

Meanwhile, the cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets a new dual-tone treatment while nearly all other features have been carried over. On the feature front, the Taisor comes equipped with an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, and more. The subcompact offering also gets a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents to keep things comfortable.

Also watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate sibling Maruti Fronx’s success?

The new Toyota Taisor is offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. The 1.2 motor produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged unit develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual with both power mills, while the naturally aspirated motor gets a 5-speed AMT and the turbo petrol gets a 6-speed torque converter. There is also a CNG powertrain available.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 13:31 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.