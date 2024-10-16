Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition launched. Check what's new

In view of the festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the limited edition Urban Cruiser Taisor . Available across the turbo petrol lineup of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, the limited edition version gets a special Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package at an additional cost of ₹20,160. Notably, the offer is applicableuntil 31st October 2024 across all Toyota dealerships.

The special edition of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available across the turbo petrol lineup. 1.0L Turbo is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmis

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, equipped with the TGA package, will feature several stylish enhancements. It includes front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red, premium door sill guards and chrome garnishes for the headlamps and front grille. Additionally, the vehicle will sport body side mouldings and premium door visors. For added convenience, all-weather 3D mats and a welcome door lamp are also part of the package.

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Following the recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festive Edition, we are excited to offer the Urban Cruiser Taisor Festive Edition, designed to bring something fresh and exciting to this festive season. We are confident that our customers will find great value in this new addition."

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Specs and features

Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets exact proportion like the Fronx, however sports certain unique design elements. The Toyota coupe-styled subcompact SUV gets a new and bolder honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, new twin LED DRLs with the imposing Toyota logo in the centre.

The SUV also gets tweaked LED taillights that connect via a light bar on the boot, while there are also restyled alloy wheels on the model. The Taisor retains the raked rear windscreen that gives the model its stylish appearance.

Meanwhile, the cabin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets a new dual-tone treatment while nearly all other features have been carried over. On the feature front, the Taisor comes equipped with an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, and more. The subcompact offering also gets a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents to keep things comfortable.

The new Toyota Taisor is offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. The 1.2 motor produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged unit develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual with both power mills, while the naturally aspirated motor gets a 5-speed AMT and the turbo petrol gets a 6-speed torque converter. There is also a CNG powertrain available.

