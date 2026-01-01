|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT, equipped with a 1.5 Revotron and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 105 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 145 Nm @ 2100 rpm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.