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Tata Sierra On Road Price in Mumbai

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13.55 - 22.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Sierra Price in

Tata Sierra on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 13.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Sierra top variant goes up to Rs. 25.60 Lakhs in Mumbai. Tata Sierra comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol and 1497 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT and the most priced model is Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT. The Tata Sierra on road price in Mumbai for 1497 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 13.55 - 25.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Sierra dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Sierra on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sierra is mainly compared to MG Hector price in Mumbai (Rs. 11.99 Lakhs), Mahindra Thar ROXX price in Mumbai (Rs. 12.39 Lakhs) and Mahindra Thar price in Mumbai (Rs. 9.99 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 13.55 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 15.55 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 15.28 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 17.02 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 17.32 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 17.02 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 18.80 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 18.80 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 19.13 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 19.13 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 19.73 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 20.54 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 20.90 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 21.12 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 21.12 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 22.08 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 22.67 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 23.85 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 23.44 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 24.41 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 24.81 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 25.60 Lakhs

Tata Sierra Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹13.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,000
RTO
1,48,797
Insurance
56,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
13,54,606
EMI@29,116/mo
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Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹15.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,93,657
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
15,54,986
EMI@33,423/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹15.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,67,157
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
15,28,486
EMI@32,853/mo
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Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹17.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,85,517
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
17,02,367
EMI@36,591/mo
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Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹17.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
2,15,077
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
17,31,927
EMI@37,226/mo
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Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹17.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,85,517
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
17,02,367
EMI@36,591/mo
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Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹17.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
1,99,389
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
17,99,183
EMI@38,671/mo
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Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹18.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,07,957
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
18,80,327
EMI@40,416/mo
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Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹18.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,07,957
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
18,80,327
EMI@40,416/mo
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Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹19.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,40,577
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
19,12,947
EMI@41,117/mo
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Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹19.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
2,40,577
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
19,12,947
EMI@41,117/mo
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Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹19.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
2,47,717
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
19,71,927
EMI@42,384/mo
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Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹19.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
2,17,749
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
19,73,063
EMI@42,409/mo
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Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹20.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
2,57,713
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
20,54,499
EMI@44,159/mo
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Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹20.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
2,61,997
Insurance
78,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
20,89,888
EMI@44,920/mo
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Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,32,437
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
21,12,168
EMI@45,399/mo
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Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT

₹21.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
2,32,437
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
21,12,168
EMI@45,399/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹22.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
2,76,277
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
22,07,848
EMI@47,455/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹22.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,83,417
Insurance
83,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
22,66,828
EMI@48,723/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹23.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,97,697
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
23,84,788
EMI@51,258/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹23.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
2,56,917
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
23,44,008
EMI@50,382/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹24.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
3,22,677
Insurance
88,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
24,40,872
EMI@52,464/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹24.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
2,90,567
Insurance
91,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
24,81,338
EMI@53,334/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹25.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
3,37,977
Insurance
92,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mumbai
25,59,852
EMI@55,021/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Sierra Alternatives

MG Hector

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11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Hector Price in Delhi
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
+2
Thar ROXX Price in Delhi
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
Thar Price in Delhi
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

10.49 - 18.59 Lakhs
+1
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UPCOMING
Renault Bigster

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
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Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
Elevate Price in Delhi

Tata Sierra User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
486 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
8
4 & aboverating star
406
5 ratingrating star
72
Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfect look
Tata has built a fantastic car in this price segment. The car's design appeals to me. Additionally, the build quality is good, and the overall performance is excellent.
By: Mukul mishra (Jan 10, 2026)
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Perfect for the indian roads
the sierra drives confidently and comfortably in the indian roads, engine preformance and mileage is also very good & and give a premium interior and exterior design and also price is low according to the features,build quality and the premium look.
By: gaurav papnai (Jan 12, 2026)
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Zoom with happiness
An amazing car with all the latest features compared to the competition—truly value for money, offering great looks, elegance, comfort, and features.
By: Manish sharma (Jan 5, 2026)
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Perfect Car for Family Use
Very good car — I really like it. Everyone should consider buying it. Among all the options, this car stands out as the best. Thank you.
By: Besting Ronghang (Dec 18, 2025)
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Best car for driving
It’s a perfect highway cruiser with great looks and features; a true mini Defender and an excellent car for the middle class.
By: Pankaj kumar (Dec 9, 2025)
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Tata Sierra Videos

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Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
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