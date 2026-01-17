Tata Sierra Specifications

Tata Sierra comes in twelve petrol variant and twelve diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 29.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. The ground clearance of Sierra is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Sierra sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
210
|5 rating
24
Tata Sierra price starts at ₹ 11.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Sierra comes in 24 variants. Tata Sierra's top variant is Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
₹11.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.29 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹16.79 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹17.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹18.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹18.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹19.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹19.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹20.29 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹20.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹21.29 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026