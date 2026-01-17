hamburger icon
Tata Sierra Front Left Side
1/23
Tata Sierra Left Side View
2/23
Tata Sierra Rear Left Side
3/23
Tata Sierra Rear View
4/23
Tata Sierra Right Side View
5/23
Tata Sierra Front View
6/23

Tata Sierra Specifications

Tata Sierra is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,49,000 in India. It is available in 24 variants, 1497 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Tata Sierra mileage is 29.9 kmpl.
4 out of 5
11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs*
Tata Sierra Specs

Tata Sierra comes in twelve petrol variant and twelve diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 29.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on ...

Tata Sierra Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5 Kryojet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
116 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
225/55 R19
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, lower wishbone, Mcpherson strut with coil spring and FDD
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent twist beam with coil spring, shock absorber and FDD
Rear Tyres
225/55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1715 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
4340 mm
Width
1841 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
622 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
AQI Display
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Drive Modes Names
City
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, No Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard)
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric with Gesture
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.29 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Tata Sierra User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
234 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
210
5 ratingrating star
24
Write a Review
A Classic SUV with Strong Build
The Tata Sierra offers a unique and memorable driving experience. Its strong build quality provides a solid and confident feel on the road. The high seating position ensures excellent visibility, making long drives comfortable. The suspension handles rough roads well, which is ideal for Indian driving conditions. Overall, the Tata Sierra feels like a tough and reliable SUV with a classic design that still stands out.
By: Satyam prajapati (Jan 17, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect look
Tata has built a fantastic car in this price segment. The car's design appeals to me. Additionally, the build quality is good, and the overall performance is excellent.
By: Mukul mishra (Jan 10, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect for the indian roads
the sierra drives confidently and comfortably in the indian roads, engine preformance and mileage is also very good & and give a premium interior and exterior design and also price is low according to the features,build quality and the premium look.
By: gaurav papnai (Jan 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Zoom with happiness
An amazing car with all the latest features compared to the competition—truly value for money, offering great looks, elegance, comfort, and features.
By: Manish sharma (Jan 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
It’s a "head-turner"
Tata is currently a leader in vehicle safety in India. The Sierra is expected to follow the footsteps of the Safari and Harrier with a 5-star GNCAP/BNCAP rating. With a robust steel structure and a suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features, it’s one of the safest environments for a family.
By: Lalit Kumar (Jan 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all Reviews

Tata Sierra Variants & Price List

Tata Sierra price starts at ₹ 11.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Sierra comes in 24 variants. Tata Sierra's top variant is Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
11.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
12.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
14.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
14.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
14.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
15.29 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
15.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
15.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
15.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
15.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
16.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
16.79 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
17.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
17.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
17.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
17.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
18.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
18.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
19.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
19.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
20.29 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
20.99 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
21.29 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

