Tata Sierra Specifications

Tata Sierra comes in twelve petrol variant and twelve diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 29.9 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Sierra measures 4,340 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. The ground clearance of Sierra is 205 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Sierra sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less