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Tata Sierra On Road Price in Chennai

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14.22 - 22.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Sierra Price in

Tata Sierra on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 14.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Sierra top variant goes up to Rs. 26.61 Lakhs in Chennai. Tata Sierra comes with a choice of 1498 cc Petrol and 1497 cc Diesel engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT and the most priced model is Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT. The Tata Sierra on road price in Chennai for 1497 cc to 1498 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 14.22 - 26.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Sierra dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Sierra on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sierra is mainly compared to MG Hector price in Chennai (Rs. 11.99 Lakhs), Mahindra Thar price in Chennai (Rs. 9.99 Lakhs) and Honda Elevate price in Chennai (Rs. 11.6 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 14.22 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 16.05 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 16.05 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 17.87 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 17.87 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 17.87 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 18.89 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 19.74 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 19.74 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 19.74 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 19.74 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 20.35 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA ₹ 20.71 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 21.20 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 21.56 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 22.17 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT ₹ 22.17 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 22.78 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 23.39 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 24.60 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 24.60 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT ₹ 25.37 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT ₹ 26.24 Lakhs
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT ₹ 26.61 Lakhs

Tata Sierra Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹14.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
11,49,000
RTO
2,16,320
Insurance
56,309
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
14,22,129
EMI@30,567/mo
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Close

Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹16.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
2,43,320
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
16,04,649
EMI@34,490/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹16.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
2,43,320
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
16,04,649
EMI@34,490/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
2,70,320
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
17,87,170
EMI@38,413/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
2,70,320
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
17,87,170
EMI@38,413/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹17.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
2,70,320
Insurance
67,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
17,87,170
EMI@38,413/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT

₹18.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
2,88,720
Insurance
70,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
18,88,514
EMI@40,592/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹19.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
3,01,320
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
19,73,690
EMI@42,422/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT

₹19.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
3,01,320
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
19,73,690
EMI@42,422/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹19.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
3,01,320
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
19,73,690
EMI@42,422/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹19.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
3,01,320
Insurance
72,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
19,73,690
EMI@42,422/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹20.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
3,10,320
Insurance
74,710
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
20,34,530
EMI@43,730/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA

₹20.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
3,15,720
Insurance
75,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
20,71,034
EMI@44,515/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹21.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,19,000
RTO
3,22,920
Insurance
77,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
21,19,706
EMI@45,561/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹21.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
3,28,320
Insurance
78,391
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
21,56,211
EMI@46,345/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹22.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
3,37,320
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
22,17,051
EMI@47,653/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT

₹22.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,99,000
RTO
3,37,320
Insurance
80,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
22,17,051
EMI@47,653/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹22.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,49,000
RTO
3,46,320
Insurance
82,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
22,77,891
EMI@48,961/mo
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View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹23.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
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Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
3,55,320
Insurance
83,911
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
23,38,731
EMI@50,268/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹24.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
3,73,320
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
24,60,411
EMI@52,884/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹24.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
3,73,320
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
24,60,411
EMI@52,884/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT

₹25.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,29,000
RTO
4,19,300
Insurance
88,695
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
25,37,495
EMI@54,541/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT

₹26.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1498 cc
Petrol
Automatic
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
4,33,300
Insurance
91,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
26,24,071
EMI@56,402/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT

₹26.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
4,39,300
Insurance
92,375
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
26,61,175
EMI@57,199/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Tata Sierra Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
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Hector Price in Delhi
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thar Price in Delhi
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
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Elevate Price in Delhi
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Renault Bigster

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
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MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
+3
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Tata Sierra User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
485 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
8
4 & aboverating star
405
5 ratingrating star
72
Write a Review

User Reviews

Perfect look
Tata has built a fantastic car in this price segment. The car's design appeals to me. Additionally, the build quality is good, and the overall performance is excellent.
By: Mukul mishra (Jan 10, 2026)
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Perfect for the indian roads
the sierra drives confidently and comfortably in the indian roads, engine preformance and mileage is also very good & and give a premium interior and exterior design and also price is low according to the features,build quality and the premium look.
By: gaurav papnai (Jan 12, 2026)
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Zoom with happiness
An amazing car with all the latest features compared to the competition—truly value for money, offering great looks, elegance, comfort, and features.
By: Manish sharma (Jan 5, 2026)
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Perfect Car for Family Use
Very good car — I really like it. Everyone should consider buying it. Among all the options, this car stands out as the best. Thank you.
By: Besting Ronghang (Dec 18, 2025)
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Best car for driving
It’s a perfect highway cruiser with great looks and features; a true mini Defender and an excellent car for the middle class.
By: Pankaj kumar (Dec 9, 2025)
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Tata Sierra Related News

The Sierra EV is likely to be built on the brand's Acti.EV architecture, essentially Tata's Gen2 EV platform.
Waiting for the Tata Sierra EV? 5 things you can expect
18 May 2026
The latest series of spyshots has revealed an updated bumper element and a large touchscreen infotainment system of the Tata Sierra EV. (Image: Reddit/CarsIndia)
Tata Sierra EV spotted in wild again, new bumper element and infotainment screen revealed
7 May 2026
Tata Motors has reimagined the Tata Sierra as a premium lifestyle SUV, blending the nostalgic design language with modern technology.
Planning to buy Tata Sierra? 5 facts you must know before spending money on this SUV
1 May 2026
Both the Renault Duster and Tata Sierra have scored 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests, but the latter gets a slight edge over its rival in adult occupant protection.
Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Bharat NCAP safety ratings compared
30 Apr 2026
The Tata Sierra Smart+ and Kia Seltos HTE take different paths in the base-variant SUV comparison.
Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos base variants compared: Which offers more?
16 Apr 2026
View all
 Tata Sierra Related News

Tata Sierra Videos

The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Tata Curvv SUV is available for booking at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) until October 31. The SUV will be sold along with its electric avatar Curvv EV in the compact segment.
Tata Curvv review: Can it challenge the might of the Creta, Seltos?
24 Sept 2024
Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
13 Aug 2024
Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
6 Aug 2024
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