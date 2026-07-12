Tata Sierra EV first drive review: Don't let the boxy shape fool you

After spending time with the Tata Sierra EV, I could not shake off one thought: it reminded me of a beetle, but in a good way. It has that same tough, rounded-off presence — boxy, chunky and unashamedly upright — even if it is not trying to be sporty or super agile in the traditional sense. What it does try to be is something far more interesting: a tech-heavy electric SUV with more performance than you might expect from its shape.

We spent a day with the 75 kWh QWD variant, and when we picked it up, the display showed a little over 500 km of range on a full charge. Our test car came finished in Nainital Nocturne, a colour I honestly wasn't too excited about when I first saw it. It looked a bit muted. But once the sunlight hit it, everything changed. The paint threw off this rich purple-bronze metallic shimmer that completely transformed the car. It ended up being one of my favourite bits about it.

Being boxy without too many sharp corners.

Design and exterior

Design-wise, the Sierra EV stays very close to the ICE Sierra. The broad, boxy stance remains intact, and that is exactly what gives it character. Tata has made just enough changes to make it feel like an EV without disturbing the original identity. The front grille area is closed off and body-coloured, which instantly sets it apart from the ICE model. There is Tata.ev badging on the front doors, and the QWD label on the rear quarter pillar, which reminds you this is the more environmentally friendly version.

From the outside, my favourite element is the rear. The clamshell-style boot opening gives the Sierra EV a proper presence, and it suits the car well. The electrically operated tailgate, though, could do with a quicker response. I was also not too convinced by the gloss black plastic used lower down, because it looks like the kind of material that will pick up scratches quickly and may become a headache to maintain.

The clamshell boot lid almost resembles styling similar to the Iron Man mask

Cabin and features

The first few minutes inside the Sierra EV can actually feel a little overwhelming. There are screens everywhere, menus to scroll through and features you keep discovering even after you've started driving.

The triple-screen setup immediately grabs your attention and gives the dashboard a modern, premium feel. In the EV version, this tech-heavy setup is paired with an augmented reality head-up display, something that is not available in the ICE Sierra. The AR HUD is clever. It shows navigation information and even helps highlight people and vehicles on the road ahead.

Cabin with the triple-screen on the Sierra EV.

Then there is the drive control centre, which is placed on the right-hand side and lets you manage drive modes and terrain modes. Behind the steering wheel, the paddles control the regen strength. That regen system is also tuned well. It does not suddenly grab at the car; instead, it eases in naturally once you lift off the accelerator. Coming to the most important bit, the steering. It is light enough to make city driving easy, but it weighs up properly at highway speeds as well.

The seats retain the same general configuration as before. The driver gets a 6-way electrically adjustable seat, and the front passenger gets a 4-way electrically adjustable seat, and both front seats are ventilated. The ventilation, however, is a little louder than what you get in some other SUVs. Overall, the seats are comfortable but could do with a bit more lower back support.

Performance

The boost mode is where the Sierra EV really shows its personality. Floor it, and the car just launches forward like a bullet. The acceleration is seriously strong, but because the cabin is so quiet, the speed does not always feel as dramatic as it actually is. Before you know it, you are already into triple-digit territory. However, sport and city modes are more usable in normal road conditions as they reduce the throttle response sharpness and make the SUV behave more tamely.

Boost mode gives the Sierra EV a serious shove.

That is also where the brakes become important, and this is one area where I wanted a little more sharpness. The initial bite on the brake pedal did not feel particularly strong, and the pedal itself does not have the firmer feel you might hope for. It is not too different from the Sierra ICE in that respect.

The air conditioning works well, and the glass roof looks lovely from inside. It immediately brings back memories of the old Sierra and adds a pleasant sense of nostalgia to the cabin.

Off-road testing

We also got to take the Sierra EV onto an off-road test track, and for an EV, it handled the challenge very well. It tackled tricky sections like an axle twister and a tilted U-turn without much trouble at all. The incline restart ability was also impressive to see.

That is where the QWD setup starts to make sense. This is not just a fast electric SUV for the highway run; it has enough capability to deal with rougher terrain, too. The drift mode was present, but we were not able to operate it during the drive.

Ride comfort is one of its strongest suits

The suspension is another highlight. Tata has used frequency-selective damping here, and it does a very good job of soaking up potholes and bad patches. The ride is balanced and leans more towards the softer side, which means some body roll is part of the package. But that is the trade-off for comfort, and in daily use, it should pay off nicely.

There were a couple of small usability niggles that stood out. I would have preferred a separate physical button for the electronic parking brake, because that would have made things simpler. And on a car loaded with this much technology, small ergonomic touches like that matter.

One practical advantage of the EV packaging is storage. With the frunk freed up, there is enough space for the charger and a few tools, which is always useful.

Verdict

The Tata Sierra EV is a very well-made product, especially if you can overlook some of the slightly rough edges. It looks distinctive, feels modern inside, and drives with far more urgency than its shape suggests.

By the end of our drive, the battery was down to 65 per cent, with 235 km of range still showing. That itself says quite a bit about how efficient and usable the Sierra EV can be in the real world.

This is not just a nostalgic comeback. It is a serious electric SUV that brings together design, technology, comfort and performance in a package that feels thought-through. If you are looking for an EV SUV that does a lot more than just look good on paper, the Tata Sierra EV deserves a very close look.

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