|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition, equipped with a 1.5 Revotron and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹17.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sierra deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition is available in 6 colour options: Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Andaman Adventure, Pure Grey, Pristine White.
The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 105 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 145 Nm @ 2100 rpm of torque.
In the Sierra's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Honda Elevate priced between ₹11.6 Lakhs - 16.67 Lakhs.
The Sierra Pure Plus L Petrol 1.5L Manual Dark Edition has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Parking Assist and Heater.