|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 13.28 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Smart Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 15.24 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 14.98 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 16.68 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 16.97 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 16.68 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 17.63 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 18.43 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 18.43 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 18.75 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 18.75 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 19.32 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure 1.5 Revotron DCA
|₹ 19.33 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 20.13 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Pure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 20.48 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 20.70 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Revotron MT
|₹ 20.70 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Adventure Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 21.64 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 22.21 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 23.37 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 22.97 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet MT
|₹ 24.53 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Turbo Hyperion AT
|₹ 24.94 Lakhs
|Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus 1.5 Kryojet AT
|₹ 25.72 Lakhs
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
7
|4 & above
328
|5 rating
40
Popular Tata Cars
