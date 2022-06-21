Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Interior Colours
Black / White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No